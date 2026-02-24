Cellebrite Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

News provided byCellebrite
TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the Company will participate in the upcoming Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Relevant details include:
|
Date:
|
March 3, 2026
|
Conference:
|
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
|
Presentation Time:
|
10:45 a.m. ET
|
Format
|
Fireside Chat
|
Event URL:
|
https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/morgan-stanley-technology-media-telecom-conference
|
Cellebrite Executives:
|
David Barter, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate more than 1.5 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com.
Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760
Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910
