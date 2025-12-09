Cell Impact to deliver tool to leading automotive manufacturer

Cell Impact AB

09 Dec, 2025, 14:35 GMT

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Impact has signed an agreement with a leading Asian automotive manufacturer for the production and delivery of a forming tool used in the manufacturing of flow plates. The order is valued at SEK 1.5 million, with delivery expected during Q1 2026.

The automotive manufacturer and Cell Impact have collaborated for several years through multiple customer projects, and this latest agreement is the result of previous successful initiatives.

"Each successful project has brought us one step closer to continuous production. The tool in question will be used by the customer to manufacture complete flow plates for testing and validation of pattern design and production quality," says Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

The order will have a limited impact on Cell Impact's earnings for the current year but is strategically important as it moves the collaboration closer to full-scale production at the customer.

About Cell Impact
Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming™ which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.
The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841681/Cell_Impact_AB_Photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816030/5663076/Cell_Impact_Logo.jpg

