Cell Impact has been awarded gold medal by EcoVadis

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, Cell Impact was awarded silver by EcoVadis. This year, the company has received a gold medal.

EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of sustainability ratings, has evaluated Cell Impact's operational sustainability practices. The overall score has improved from 72 to 79 of 100, which places the company among the top 5 percent of all rated companies.

EcoVadis top 5% rating for Cell Impact

"The increase is primarily due to improvements in reporting, but also in routines and follow-up across several areas. This isn't rocket science—we set goals, follow up, and continuously improve," says Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

"Since our flow plates are essential for the global energy transition, it feels great to have been awarded a gold rating by EcoVadis as well." Daniel Vallin concludes.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Vallin

CEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB (publ)

+46730686620 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming™ which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.

The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).

