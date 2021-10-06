Celerion Transforms the Consent Experience for Sites and Patients with Veeva eConsent

Veeva eConsent simplifies the creation, completion, and review of informed consent for greater efficiency and compliance

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Celerion adopted Veeva eConsent, a MyVeeva for Patients solution, to complete electronic consent for its Phase I clinical trials. With Veeva eConsent, Celerion is shifting from manual and paper-based informed consent to a completely digital process. The company is using Veeva eConsent across multiple studies and has consented more than 200 subjects.

"COVID-19 limited our time with participants, so we needed new and digital ways to keep our studies moving forward while remaining fully compliant with regulatory requirements regarding obtaining proper consent," said Staci McDonald, executive director, scientific clinical operations at Celerion. "Veeva eConsent gives us an easy-to-use solution that can keep up with our fast-paced environment and improve participant comprehension of study procedures. Deploying the solution went smooth, with positive feedback from study teams, on-site staff, and participants."

A global leader in early clinical research services, Celerion uses Veeva SiteVault to digitally author, manage, and distribute informed consent forms (ICF). Patients can then access the eConsent document securely and complete the consenting process via a mobile device. This simplifies document reconciliation and reduces the administrative burden on sites. With a seamless flow of information, Celerion has complete visibility into consent status for improved study compliance and oversight.

"Celerion is advancing how the industry works together by using digital solutions that enable patient-centric, paperless clinical trials," said Tim Davis, vice president, MyVeeva for Patients at Veeva Systems. "Veeva eConsent improves the informed consent process for all parties involved by delivering an intuitive and digital experience for patients and easy collaboration with sites and IRBs for sponsors."

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

