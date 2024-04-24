CedCommerce Launches TikTok Shop Connector for Shopify Sellers

LUCKNOW, India, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CedCommerce, a leading multichannel enabler, proudly announces the launch of its latest offering for Shopify sellers: the TikTok Shop Connector . With TikTok Shop reshaping the way businesses engage with audiences, sellers are experiencing a transformative journey in growth and sales through authentic interactions. This innovative connector bridges the gap between Shopify stores and TikTok Shop, providing sellers with a powerful tool to synchronize product catalogs, manage inventory levels, and import orders directly into the Shopify store.

The TikTok Shop Connector is meticulously crafted to deliver a host of benefits through its robust features:

Automated Operations: Effortlessly list products in bulk with just a single click, saving valuable time and resources.

Centralized Selling: Maintain control over inventory levels by syncing and managing them effectively, thereby preventing stockouts and ensuring uninterrupted sales.

Effortless Order and Fulfillment Handling: Simplify order processing and fulfillment directly from the familiar Shopify interface.

Flexible Order Fulfillment Methods: Choose from methods like 'TikTok Shipping', Amazon MCF, or sellers' own choice, making operations easier.

Fully Managed Services: Access 24*7 dedicated expert support channels, ensuring smooth operation and peace of mind for sellers.

Built with Trust: Rely on CedCommerce's official solution, backed by over 15 years of expertise and a proven track record in empowering businesses in the eCommerce landscape.

Abhishek Jaiswal, CEO of CedCommerce, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and technology, stating, "At CedCommerce, we've always believed in harnessing innovation and technology to empower businesses. The rise of TikTok Shop presents a tremendous opportunity for Shopify sellers to expand their reach. However, managing multiple platforms can be a challenge. That's why we're thrilled to launch our direct TikTok Shop integration. This powerful tool streamlines the entire process, leveraging our years of experience in building Shopify connectors. It's all about saving your time and effort, so you can focus on what truly matters: growing your business."

With the TikTok Shop Connector , CedCommerce continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing businesses with the tools they need to capitalize on the vast opportunities presented by social commerce. By staying ahead of the competition and embracing innovative solutions, sellers can tap into new avenues for growth and success in today's digital marketplace.

About CedCommerce

CedCommerce is a leading multichannel enabler that helps online merchants expand their business to international marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and Google via secure, optimized, and scalable integration tools and technologies. With 50+ sales channel tools for Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, BigCommerce, OpenCart, and Prestashop, over 40,000 merchants across the globe have benefited from CedCommerce's multichannel capabilities. Highly recommended by G2, Trustpilot, Capterra, Web Retailer, Cuspera, and Serchen, CedCommerce enables smooth merchant onboarding and streamlined product data feed flow.

