CedCommerce enables PrestaShop merchants to sell effortlessly on Wish Marketplace

PORTLAND, Ore., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused on providing practical yet straightforward eCommerce solutions to help businesses expand, compete and improve visibility to all online mediums, CedCommerce, a leading eCommerce solution provider for PrestaShop, announces the launch of its Official Wish Integration module today.

Designed to simplify multi-channel selling processes while reducing manual workload and errors, the Wish integration for PrestaShop will enable merchants to connect their eCommerce stores with the Wish marketplace in no time.

"At CedCommerce, we focus on providing eCommerce solutions that simplify merchants' selling processes and help them make the most of their multi-channel operations. Intending to streamline the connection between PrestaShop Store and Wish marketplace, we are once again providing a best-in-class integration solution with automated features to ease your online selling." - CedCommerce CEO and co-founder, Abhishek Jaiswal .

PrestaShop sellers can now expand their reach to around 100 million customers in more than 100 countries through Wish.com. They can find the module directly on CedCommerce's Official Wish Integration page and the PrestaShop Addons page .

The Wish Integration allows PrestaShop sellers to benefit from the Wish Express Program and ProductBoost feature .

Designed to help small and medium-sized business, the Wish-PrestaShop integration will ease the multi-channel selling experience with robust features including:

Near-real-time syncing to avoid over-selling.

to avoid over-selling. Centralized order managemen t for a smoother order acknowledgment and fulfillment directly from your PrestaShop store.

t for a smoother order acknowledgment and fulfillment directly from your PrestaShop store. Simplified listing and feed optimization for better product visibility.

for better product visibility. Bulk-upload action for uploading products in one go and save time.

for uploading products in one go and save time. Easy Debug for quick identification and correction of errors

In addition, to provide seamless connectivity and perfect synchronization through automated solutions, CedCommerce also helps build online stores from scratch. So, if you are thinking of making a PrestaShop store, their expert team is just a call away.

Furthermore, they are committed to helping you with excellent digital marketing services & to improve your brand identity.

About Wish Marketplace

Headquartered in the US, Wish is the most trusted mobile-first marketplace helping you gain immense visibility and reach a wider audience. Being the most downloaded app in 2018, Wish has emerged as the leading marketplaces in the world.

About PrestaShop

Serving more than 300,000 online stores, PrestaShop is an innovative eCommerce framework dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes build a full-fledged eCommerce store in Latin America and Europe.

About CedCommerce

Delivering excellence for over a decade, CedCommerce has served more than 30,000 merchants, retailers, and brands of all kinds to improve their brand's visibility and reach wider audiences through top marketplaces across the globe.

CedCommerce, being the leading e-commerce facilitator, helps merchants sell across 40+ marketplaces and is the Official Channel Partner of Facebook Marketplace , Google Shopping Actions , Walmart , Newegg , Cdiscount , Lazada Tophatter .

