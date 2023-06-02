Cboe Launches New Global Listing Offering for Companies and ETFs of the Purpose-Driven Innovation Economy

Cboe leverages its existing network of stock exchanges in five markets around the world to facilitate access to capital and liquidity across the globe

Cboe Global Listings focuses on growth companies and asset managers committed to innovation with a global impact

Abaxx Technologies to become first "intralisted" company to list on both Cboe U.S. and Cboe Canada exchanges, with shares also available for trading on Cboe UK and Cboe Netherlands exchanges

CHICAGO and TORONTO, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading securities and derivatives exchange network, announces the launch of Cboe Global Listings, the first-of-its-kind, global listing network facilitating worldwide access to capital and secondary liquidity for companies and ETFs.

Cboe® has a 50-year proven track record as an innovator and market disruptor, including launching and operating leading equities exchanges in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Today, as a first step of delivering on its global listing vision, Cboe has enabled companies to go public on its U.S. exchange, building on its successful U.S. ETF listing footprint and leveraging the corporate listing expertise from Cboe Canada (formerly the NEO Exchange). Further corporate listing expansion is planned for Cboe's stock exchanges in the Netherlands, the UK, and Australia over 20241.

Beginning today, all Cboe-listed stocks in the U.S. and Canada can also be made available for trading in the Netherlands and the UK, with Australia to follow. Cboe's end goal is to enable corporate and ETF listings across all its exchanges, providing issuers with best-in-class global investor exposure, global account and product management – as is already the case with Cboe's ETF listings offering – and standardized operational support. In summary, a seamless "intralisting" experience within a single exchange group.

Uniquely focused on powering the purpose-driven Innovation Economy, Cboe Global Listings aims to serve growth companies – particularly those with novel business models operating in nascent, high-growth industries – and innovative investment products that are addressing world challenges and shaping the economies of tomorrow.

"Cboe has built an expansive, global equities footprint unrivalled in the industry that uniquely positions us to deliver the first-ever truly global listing experience for issuers seeking to tap new markets beyond their home region," said Dave Howson, Global President of Cboe Global Markets. "The new Cboe Global Listings offering draws on our 50 years of markets expertise, deep regional experience in all the jurisdictions where we operate, and the combined strength of our global equities exchange network to provide locally optimized and centrally coordinated listing services and support. As companies and asset managers of the Innovation Economy seek to raise capital and grow their assets, our global reach and expertise are ideally suited to meet their unique needs."



Cboe's equities markets are among the most liquid in the world. In North America, Cboe's U.S. and Canadian equities trading venues handle a combined $61.7 billion in average daily notional value (ADNV), capturing approximately 22 percent of the total equities trading market share2 in the region. In Europe, Cboe operates the largest pan-European equities exchange, accounting for €8.4 billion in ADNV and 25 percent share of the European equities market. In Australia, Cboe operates the country's second-largest equities exchange with ADNV of more than $AUD 1.5 billion, representing approximately 19 percent of all daily trading in the Australian equities markets.

Abaxx Technologies to Become First Intralisted Company on Cboe Global Listings (NEO: ABXX)

Along with today's launch, Cboe Global Listings also prepares to welcome Abaxx Technologies, Inc. ("Abaxx"), an archetype of the purpose-driven Innovation Economy, as the first intralisted issuer3 on its global platform. Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges facing society, including climate change and the energy transition.

Abaxx initially went public in December 2020 on Cboe Canada (operating as the NEO Exchange in Canada). Abaxx has received conditional approval to be intralisted on Cboe U.S., in addition to its current listing on Cboe Canada. Upon intralisting, common shares of the company's stock will also be tradeable on the Cboe UK and Netherlands exchanges.

"Abaxx has been a valued partner of Cboe Canada over the years, and we are excited to deepen our relationship by welcoming them to the Cboe Global Listings network," said Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of Cboe Canada and SVP, Head of Global Listings for Cboe Global Markets. "Through our extensive global exchange network, Abaxx can access key financial markets around the world to gain greater investor exposure, liquidity, and capital-raising opportunities to accelerate their growth – in addition to benefiting from Cboe's best-in-class global service and support. Our mission is to help a regional listing transition to a global success, and we are committed to championing Abaxx's continued growth as the first intralisted issuer with Cboe, the Exchange for the World Stage."

"Our upcoming intralisting is a significant milestone for Abaxx as we continue to advance our mission toward Smarter Markets," said Josh Crumb, President and CEO of Abaxx Technologies Inc. "With our shares listed and tradeable across multiple Cboe stock exchanges around the world, we expect to be well-positioned to further broaden our investor base, access new pools of capital and liquidity, and enhance our shareholder value. We are proud to continue and expand our listings relationship with Cboe, a global exchange group that shares our commitment to technology-driven innovation and progress, and we look forward to benefitting from Cboe's global reach and services to access even more investors in North America and across the globe as we prepare for the launch of Abaxx Exchange."

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is launching Abaxx Commodity Futures Exchange and Clearinghouse, awaiting final regulatory approvals as a Recognized Market Operator and Approved Clearing House with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, to support trading and risk management with physically-settled benchmark futures contracts in the commodity markets at the center of the energy transition to an electrified, low-carbon emissions economy.

Globally, Cboe lists close to 1,900 ETFs from more than 110 issuers. In Canada, Cboe lists close to 80 corporate securities from over 55 issuers, including Abaxx, with the vast majority of these companies representing the purpose-driven Innovation Economy. Abaxx is poised to become Cboe's first corporate listing in the U.S., alongside Cboe itself. For more information or for inquiries regarding listing on Cboe Global Markets' stock exchanges, visit www.cboe.com/listings/global/ or contact GlobalListings@cboe.com.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

­Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's go-to derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com .

About Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada, the new business name of the NEO Exchange, is Canada's senior stock exchange for the purpose-driven Innovation Economy. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange network that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data. Cboe Canada is part of the Cboe Global Markets group, leveraging deep international expertise, industry-leading market intelligence and technology, and unparalleled service to deliver what stakeholders and the world need now, and for the future. Cboe Canada is an affiliate of Cboe MATCHNow.

Cboe® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with Abaxx. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe disclaims any duty to update the information herein. Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect our expectations, assumptions or projections about the future other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the loss of our right to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations; price competition and consolidation in our industry; decreases in trading or clearing volumes, market data fees or a shift in the mix of products traded on our exchanges; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in tax regimes; our ability to protect our systems and communication networks from security vulnerabilities and breaches; our ability to attract and retain skilled management and other personnel, including compensation inflation; increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities; our dependence on and exposure to risk from third parties; global expansion of operations; factors that impact the quality and integrity of our indices; our ability to manage our growth and strategic acquisitions or alliances effectively; our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights; our ability to minimize the risks, including our credit and default risks, associated with operating a European clearinghouse; our ability to accommodate trading and clearing volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of our systems; misconduct by those who use our markets or our products or for whom we clear transactions; challenges to our use of open source software code; our ability to meet our compliance obligations, including managing potential conflicts between our regulatory responsibilities and our for-profit status; our ability to maintain BIDS Trading as an independently managed and operated trading venue, separate from and not integrated with our registered national securities exchanges; damage to our reputation; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations and our ability to make payments on or refinance our debt obligations; our ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating; impairment of our goodwill, long-lived assets, investments or intangible assets; the impacts of pandemics; the accuracy of our estimates and expectations; litigation risks and other liabilities; and operating a digital asset business and clearinghouse, including the expected benefits of our Cboe Digital acquisition, cybercrime, changes in digital asset regulation, losses due to digital asset custody, and fluctuations in digital asset prices. More detailed information about factors that may affect our actual results to differ may be found in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings made from time to time with the SEC.

We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

1 Subject to regulatory approval

2 Excluding Trade Reporting Facility (TRF) volume

3 An intralisted issuer refers to a public company or asset manager with listings on multiple Cboe exchanges around the world

