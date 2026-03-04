Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for February 2026

CHICAGO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported February monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain February trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Feb 2026 Feb 2025 % Chg Jan

2026 %

Chg Feb 2026 Feb 2025 %

Chg Multi-listed options (contracts, k) 13,476 13,556 -0.6 % 14,093 -4.4 % 13,792 13,348 3.3 % Index options (contracts, k) 5,973 4,469 33.7 % 5,477 9.1 % 5,719 4,503 27.0 % Futures (contracts, k)1 276 241 14.7 % 230 20.1 % 253 230 9.8 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,961 1,673 17.2 % 1,872 4.7 % 1,915 1,655 15.7 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 268 97 176.6 % 241 11.0 % 254 90 182.7 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 204,403 166,261 22.9 % 239,258 -14.6 % 222,702 162,478 37.1 % European Equities (€, mn) 17,963 13,718 30.9 % 15,218 18.0 % 16,557 12,516 32.3 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 1,228 914 34.3 % 1,041 18.1 % 1,134 779 45.6 % Global FX ($, mn) 63,372 50,699 25.0 % 67,233 -5.7 % 65,350 50,497 29.4 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 141,642 131,723 7.5 % 123,562 14.6 % 265,204 254,662 4.1 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,266 1,021 24.0 % 1,234 2.6 % 2,500 2,071 20.7 %

1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

February 2026 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Cboe's proprietary index options reported a monthly ADV record of 6.0 million contracts, driven by: Monthly S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV record of 4.8 million contracts. Monthly SPX zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) ADV record of 3.0 million contracts, representing a record 63% of all SPX trading. Monthly mini-SPX (XSP) options ADV record of 186 thousand contracts. Monthly ADV record of 155 thousand contracts during Cboe's Global Trading Hours (GTH) session (8:15 p.m. to 9:25 a.m. ET), including record SPX GTH ADV of 133 thousand contracts.



U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange

BIDS Trading reported a monthly ADV record of 267.8 million matched shares.

European Equities

Cboe Europe reached a record total monthly average daily notional value (ADNV) of €18.0 billion, including monthly ADNV records in Cboe Periodic Auctions (€6.3 billion) and Cboe BIDS Europe (€969.0 million).

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com .

