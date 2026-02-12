Cboe Launches Nearly 24-Hour Trading in Russell 2000 Index Options

Cash-settled Russell 2000® Index (RUT) options now available during Cboe's Global Trading Hours

Cboe now offers nearly 24x5 trading for RUT, S&P 500 Index and Cboe Volatility Index options

RUT options and Cboe's Global Trading Hours both reached record volumes in 2025

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced Russell 2000 Index (RUT) and Russell 2000 Index Weeklys (RUTW) options are now available to trade on the Cboe Options Exchange nearly 24 hours a day, five days a week.

The addition of RUT options to Cboe's Global Trading Hours (GTH) session offers European and Asia Pacific investors the ability to better manage U.S. small-cap exposure and trade during their local daytime hours. Cboe also offers S&P 500 Index (SPX), Mini-SPX (XSP) and Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options during its GTH session, which experienced record volumes in 2025, up 27% compared to 2024.

RUT options saw record demand as investors increasingly turned to cash-settled, European-style options to help manage positioning and implement a broad range of trading strategies. Retail and institutional investors typically utilize RUT options to hedge or express market views, generate yield, or implement zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) positions. In January, 0DTE trading represented 23% of total RUT options activity, reflecting growing investor demand for short-dated strategies.

"Cboe remains steadfast in our efforts to expand global access to U.S. markets and empower investors with the flexibility and tools they need to manage today's market environment," said Rob Hocking, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe. "Demand for Russell 2000 Index options remained elevated as market participants navigated uncertainty, looked to diversify exposure and sought the utility index options can provide. By offering nearly 24-hour RUT trading alongside our SPX and VIX options, global investors can better act on their strategies in real time, regardless of time zone."

Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers, said: "Interactive Brokers is committed to expanding trading hours across the wide scope of asset classes we offer to our global clientele, as soon as and wherever such expansion is possible. With exchanges like Cboe now enabling 24/5 trading for Russell 2000 Index options, our clients worldwide gain the ability to manage their small-cap options positions around the clock and respond to international market developments in real-time."

Shawn Creighton, Director of Index Derivatives Solutions at FTSE Russell, said: "Cboe's decision to introduce nearly 24-hour trading for Russell 2000 Index options is a significant milestone for global investors. As a key benchmark for U.S. small-cap equities, the expansion of Russell 2000 Index options will now offer investors enhanced flexibility to capture opportunities across time zones."

On February 25 at 12:30 p.m. ET, Cboe will host a webinar featuring Mandy Xu, Head of Derivatives Market Intelligence at Cboe, and Catherine Yoshimoto, Director of Product Management at FTSE Russell. The discussion will cover the expansion of RUT trading hours, recent RUT options trading trends, and the outlook for small-cap performance and volatility. Visit here to sign up to receive webinar registration details and additional Cboe derivatives insights and analysis.

RUT and RUTW options now trade Monday through Friday during Cboe's Regular Trading Hours (RTH) (9:30 a.m. ET to 4:15 p.m. ET), Global Trading Hours (GTH) (8:15 p.m. ET to 9:25 a.m. ET) and Curb Trading Hours (4:15 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET).

For more information on Cboe's Global Trading Hours, visit Cboe Global Trading Hours.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

