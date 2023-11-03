Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for October 2023

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported October monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain October trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Oct

2023 Oct

2022 % Chg Sept

2023 %

Chg Oct

2023 Oct

2022 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 11,230 11,286 -0.5 % 10,477 7.2 % 10,885 10,713 1.6 % Index options (contracts, k) 4,534 3,590 26.3 % 3,949 14.8 % 3,765 2,768 36.0 % Futures (contracts, k) 292 206 42.0 % 236 23.7 % 227 224 1.3 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,376 1,545 -10.9 % 1,267 8.6 % 1,396 1,652 -15.5 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 78 84 -7.1 % 72 7.8 % 80 93 -14.1 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 137,305 128,411 6.9 % 145,392 -5.6 % 134,538 81,218 65.6 % European Equities (€, mn) 9,277 10,730 -13.5 % 8,471 9.5 % 9,498 11,070 -14.2 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 100,398 124,412 -19.3 % 86,594 15.9 % 990,488 1,281,836 -22.7 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 873 811 7.7 % 814 7.2 % 8,406 8,661 -2.9 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 719 746 -3.6 % 683 5.2 % 699 800 -12.6 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 196 178 10.3 % 187 4.6 % 174 155 12.4 % Global FX ADNV ($, mn) 47,933 43,671 9.8 % 46,417 3.3 % 44,363 41,221 7.6 %



1 Canadian Equities data includes MATCHNow and NEO (now operating as Cboe Canada) from June 2022 onwards. Before June 2022 it included MATCHNow only. 2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

October 2023 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Cboe's proprietary product suite reported combined ADV of more than 4.5 million contracts, a new monthly record

S&P 500 Index (SPX) options set a new monthly record in October, with ADV of 3.5 million contracts

Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options reported ADV of 880k contracts, its highest since March 2020

Global FX

Cboe SEF (Swap Execution Facility) reported a new monthly ADV of $1.18 billion , its most active month ever

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

