Cboe Global Markets Reports Several Trading Volume Records for February 2020

- Options ADV up 64%, Futures up 88%, U.S. Equities up 30%, and Global FX up 20%, compared to February 2019

- Cboe's four options exchanges combined set a new monthly ADV record with more than 11 million contracts traded

- S&P 500 Index (SPX) options set a new single day volume record with 3.6 million contracts traded on February 28

- Cboe's four U.S. equities exchanges combined set a new single-day volume record with nearly 3.5 billion shares traded on February 28

- Cboe FX reached new monthly and single-day highs

CHICAGO, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported February monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of February and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

February February % January % February February % 2020 2019 Chg 2020 Chg 2020 2019 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 19 19

21

40 40

Total Volume 209,552 127,817 63.9% 192,418 8.9% 401,970 282,090 42.5% Total ADV 11,029 6,727 63.9% 9,163 20.4% 10,049 7,052 42.5% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 19 19

21

40 40

Total Volume 7,182 3,825 87.7% 5,787 24.1% 12,969 8,773 47.8% Total ADV 378 201 87.7% 276 37.2% 324 219 47.8% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 19 19

21

40 40

Total Volume 28,464 21,827 30.4% 25,920 9.8% 54,384 48,735 11.6% Total ADV 1,498 1,149 30.4% 1,234 21.4% 1,360 1,218 11.6% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 20

22

42 42

Total Notional Value € 173,999 € 188,787 -7.8% € 148,825 16.9% € 322,824 € 389,318 -17.1% Total ADNV € 8,700 € 9,439 -7.8% € 6,765 28.6% € 7,686 € 9,269 -17.1% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 20

22

42 42

Total Notional Value $825,067 $690,395 19.5% $739,020 11.6% $1,564,087 $1,489,533 5.0% Total ADNV $41,253 $34,520 19.5% $33,592 22.8% $37,240 $35,465 5.0%



ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

February 2020 Volume Highlights

Options

Cboe Global Markets' four options exchanges (Cboe, C2, BZX and EDGX) combined set a new all-time monthly average daily volume (ADV) record with more than 11 million contracts traded per day. The four options exchanges had the highest combined daily volume of all-time on Friday, February 28 , with 16.65 million contracts traded.

, with 16.65 million contracts traded. BZX Options Exchange set a new all-time monthly ADV record with more than 2.6 million contracts traded. A new total monthly volume record was also set with nearly 49 million contracts traded. The exchange also saw its second highest volume day of all-time on Thursday, February 27 , with more than 4.3 million contracts traded.

, with more than 4.3 million contracts traded. C2 Options Exchange set a new total monthly volume record with more than 19.6 million contracts traded and a new daily record on Monday, February 24 , with 1.5 million contracts traded.

, with 1.5 million contracts traded. EDGX Options Exchange set a new total monthly volume record with more than 19.1 million contracts traded and a new daily record on Thursday, February 27 , with 1.5 million contracts traded.

, with 1.5 million contracts traded. S&P 500 Index (SPX) options set a new single day volume record on Friday, February 28 , with approximately 3.6 million contracts changing hands. For the month, SPX options ADV was up 54.7 percent over the nearly 1.16 million contracts traded per day in February 2019 .

, with approximately 3.6 million contracts changing hands. For the month, SPX options ADV was up 54.7 percent over the nearly 1.16 million contracts traded per day in . ADV in options on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) during February was 674,934 contracts, up 39 percent over the 486,212 contracts traded per day in February 2019 .

Futures

ADV in futures on the VIX at Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) during February was 377,718 contracts, up 89 percent over the 199,636 contracts traded per day in February 2019 .

. VIX Weekly futures also reached its highest daily volume in nearly three years on Tuesday, February 25 with 648 contracts traded.

U.S. Equities

Cboe Global Markets' four U.S. equities exchanges (BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA) saw nearly 3.5 billion shares traded on Friday, February 28 , a new single-day record, topping the previous high of 3.26 billion shares on August 24, 2015 .

European Equities

Cboe LIS, Cboe Europe's block trading platform, reported record average daily notional value (ADNV) traded of €448 million in February, up 58 percent over the €283 million ADNV traded in February 2019 .

. Cboe Periodic Auctions reported record ADNV traded of €1.2 billion in February, up 70 percent over the €719 million ADNV traded in February 2019 .

Global FX

Cboe FX saw $75 billion in notional value traded on Friday, February 28 , a new single-day record high.

in notional value traded on , a new single-day record high. Full Amount ADV reached a new monthly high with $10 billion in notional value.

in notional value. For the fourth consecutive month, Cboe SEF reached a new monthly ADV high in February with $119 million , including a single-day record of $287 million on Friday, February 28 .

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact







Angela Tu Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman +1-646-856-8734 +44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136 atu@cboe.com sfleming@cboe.com

dkoopman@cboe.com













