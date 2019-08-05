Cboe Global Markets Reports July 2019 Trading Volume
05 Aug, 2019, 21:54 BST
- Futures ADV up 7% over July 2018
- Options ADV up 5% over July 2018
CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported July monthly trading volume.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of July and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
|
Year-To-Date
|
July
|
July
|
%
|
June
|
%
|
July
|
July
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Chg
|
2019
|
Chg
|
2019
|
2018
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
21
|
20
|
146
|
146
|
Total Volume
|
148,264
|
134,286
|
10.4%
|
141,989
|
4.4%
|
1,036,538
|
1,142,986
|
-9.3%
|
Total ADV
|
6,739
|
6,395
|
5.4%
|
7,099
|
-5.1%
|
7,100
|
7,829
|
-9.3%
|
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
21
|
20
|
146
|
146
|
Total Volume
|
5,189
|
4,642
|
11.8%
|
4,132
|
25.6%
|
35,515
|
43,582
|
-18.5%
|
Total ADV
|
236
|
221
|
6.7%
|
207
|
14.2%
|
243
|
299
|
-18.5%
|
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
21
|
20
|
146
|
146
|
Total Volume
|
23,883
|
23,180
|
3.0%
|
22,039
|
8.4%
|
166,031
|
196,117
|
-15.3%
|
Total ADV
|
1,086
|
1,104
|
-1.6%
|
1,102
|
-1.5%
|
1,137
|
1,343
|
-15.3%
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
23
|
22
|
20
|
149
|
149
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 154,543
|
€ 212,461
|
-27.3%
|
€ 157,399
|
-1.8%
|
€ 1,255,742
|
€ 1,566,049
|
-19.8%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 6,719
|
€ 9,657
|
-30.4%
|
€ 7,870
|
-14.6%
|
€ 8,428
|
€ 10,510
|
-19.8%
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
23
|
22
|
20
|
151
|
151
|
Total Notional Value
|
$632,509
|
$729,766
|
-13.3%
|
$661,640
|
-4.4%
|
$5,046,620
|
$5,886,829
|
-14.3%
|
Total ADNV
|
$27,500
|
$33,171
|
-17.1%
|
$33,082
|
-16.9%
|
$33,421
|
$38,986
|
-14.3%
|
ADV= average daily volume
|
ADNV= average daily notional value
About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.
Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.
Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.
The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, Amsterdam, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.
|
Media Contacts
|
Analyst Contact
|
Angela Tu
|
Stacie Fleming
|
Debbie Koopman
|
+1-646-856-8734
|
+44-20-7012-8950
|
+1-312-786-7136
CBOE-V
Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®, VIX® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
