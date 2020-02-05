Cboe Global Markets Reports January 2020 Trading Volume

- Options ADV up 25% and Futures ADV up 17% over January 2019

- Cboe Mini-SPX (XSP) options set new monthly volume record

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported January monthly trading volume.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

January January % December % 2020 2019 Chg 2019 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Trading Days 21 21

21

Total Volume 192,418 154,273 24.7% 151,227 27.2% Total ADV 9,163 7,346 24.7% 7,201 27.2% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Trading Days 21 21

21

Total Volume 5,787 4,948 17.0% 4,760 21.6% Total ADV 276 236 17.0% 227 21.6% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Trading Days 21 21

21

Total Volume 25,920 26,908 -3.7% 22,567 14.9% Total ADV 1,234 1,281 -3.7% 1,075 14.9% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Trading Days 22 22

20

Total Notional Value € 148,825 € 200,531 -25.8% € 115,490 28.9% Total ADNV € 6,765 € 9,115 -25.8% € 5,775 17.1% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Trading Days 22 22

21

Total Notional Value $739,020 $799,138 -7.5% $628,110 17.7% Total ADNV $33,592 $36,324 -7.5% $29,910 12.3%



ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

Cboe Global Markets Average Revenue Per Contract/Net Revenue Capture Updated This Week

The company plans to report its average revenue per contract and net revenue capture data for the three months ended December 31, 2019, in its quarterly earnings news release, which is expected to be issued on Friday, February 7, 2020. The 2019 data sheets available on the website will be updated to include this information.

January 2020 Volume Highlights

Total options ADV at C2 Options Exchange during January set a new all-time monthly record with more than 934,900 contracts traded per day.

Total options ADV at EDGX Options Exchange also set a new all-time monthly record in January with more than 827,000 contracts traded per day.

Total ADV in Mini-SPX options trading set a new record in January with more than 124,700 contracts traded per day. Mini-SPX options are 1/10th the size of the standard S&P 500 Index (SPX) options contract. Cboe lists Mini-SPX options on both Cboe Options Exchange and Cboe EDGX Options Exchange. For more information, visit www.cboe.com/XSP.

ADV in futures on the Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX®) during January was 275,380 contracts, up 17 percent over the 233,140 contracts per day from January 2019.

Cboe FX's Full Amount offering continues to see record volumes. In January, Full Amount ADV reached a new high of $9.0B .

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.



Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact







Angela Tu Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman +1-646-856-8734 +44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136 atu@cboe.com sfleming@cboe.com

dkoopman@cboe.com













CBOE-V

BZX®, Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, CFE®, EDGX®, and VIX® are registered trademarks and SM and XSPSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. S&P 500® and SPX® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC and has been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.cboe.com



SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.