Cboe Global Markets Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments

Scott Johnston appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Heidi Fischer appointed Executive Vice President, Global Head of Equities and Spot Markets

Chief Operating Officer Chris Isaacson plans to retire from his role effective March 6, 2026, will serve as advisor through end of year

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced the planned appointments of Scott Johnston as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Heidi Fischer as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Equities and Spot Markets.

Johnston will take over chief operating duties from Chris Isaacson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, who is retiring from his role effective March 6, 2026. Fischer will assume oversight of Cboe's global cash equities and spot markets, which Isaacson also oversaw. Isaacson will continue to serve as an advisor to Cboe through the end of 2026 to help ensure a seamless transition.

Alex Dalley, Cboe's Head of European Equities, has been promoted to Senior Vice President and will oversee Cboe's European Equities business, subject to regulatory approval. Natan Tiefenbrun, President, Europe and Global Head of Cash Equities, will depart the company to pursue new opportunities.

Jon Weinberg, Cboe's Global Head of FX, will expand his leadership role and will now oversee Cboe's global FX and off-exchange trading business lines as SVP, Global Head of FX and Off-Exchange Trading. Weinberg and Fischer will drive strategy and vision for Cboe's approach to operating off-exchange markets across asset classes, positioning the company to capitalize on new opportunities and evolving market trends.

To further drive its globalization strategy, Cboe is introducing a regional office leadership structure: Tim Lipscomb, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, will oversee Kansas City; Fischer will head New York; Dalley and Weinberg will co-lead London; and Vikesh Patel, Global Head of Clearing and President, Cboe Clear Europe, will lead Amsterdam.

"I am delighted to welcome Scott and Heidi to Cboe. Both are exceptional leaders who bring proven track records of success and a wealth of industry experience to Cboe," said Craig Donohue, Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets. "I am also pleased to appoint Alex and Jon to their new leadership roles. They are long-tenured, talented leaders with deep customer relationships, clear strategic visions, and proven records of delivering results."

As Chief Operating Officer, Johnston will oversee the day-to-day operations of Cboe's global trading platforms, market operations, infrastructure, and clearing teams. He will work closely with Tim Lipscomb, EVP, Chief Technology Officer, who has been with Cboe for six years, to drive continued innovation, strengthen Cboe's technology and operations capabilities, and support the company's long-term growth. Johnston brings more than 40 years of industry experience to the role, including senior leadership positions at Akuna Capital, Hudson River Trading, Citadel, Tower Research Capital, CME Group, and UBS.

Johnston said, "I'm excited to join Cboe, an organization renowned for its vision, momentum, and exceptional team. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help scale the business, enhance operational performance, and support the company's continued innovation and growth."

As Executive Vice President, Global Head of Equities and Spot Markets, Fischer will oversee strategy, product development, and client engagement with an emphasis on delivering comprehensive on-exchange and off-exchange solutions for clients. Fischer will join Cboe from TMX Group, where she was Managing Director and President, TMX Alpha US, and brings over 25 years of industry experience with previous leadership roles at Deutsche Bank, Instinet, and Tucker Alan.

Fischer said, "It's an honor to join Cboe as the Global Head of Equities and Spot Markets. The momentum across the business is exceptional, and I'm excited to bring a fresh perspective as we expand our global footprint, strengthen client relationships, and enhance the markets we serve."

"Chris has played a pivotal role in guiding Cboe through an incredible period of transformation and growth. Under his leadership, Cboe transformed its technology and operations, paving the way for continued innovation and establishing Cboe as a benchmark for technology excellence in the industry. We thank him for his contributions, dedicated service and leadership that has helped position Cboe for future success," said Donohue. "We extend our gratitude to Natan for his leadership in developing our European and global equities franchise and we wish him every success in his future endeavors."

Chris Isaacson commented: "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the evolution of Cboe during a period of transformation and growth while helping position the company for future success. It has been an incredible journey and privilege to innovate and build trusted markets with this remarkable team. I am immensely proud of what we've accomplished together and confident that the talented team will continue driving Cboe forward and shaping the future of our industry."

Johnston will join Cboe on February 17, 2026, and will be based at Cboe's global headquarters in Chicago. Fischer will join in the coming months and will be based in Cboe's New York office. They will join the Cboe Executive Leadership Team and will report to Donohue.

