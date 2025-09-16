Cboe Europe Derivatives to Launch FLEX Options in Europe, Expanding Risk Management Toolkit for European Investors

CEDX to introduce FLexible EXchange ® options (FLEX options) in Europe in Q1 2026

options (FLEX options) in in Q1 2026 Addresses rising global demand for defined-outcome ETFs and bespoke investment strategies

Builds on Cboe's experience as global options innovator and pioneer of FLEX options in the U.S.

AMSTERDAM and LONDON and MUNICH, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX), a leading pan-European equity derivatives marketplace and part of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), today announced at Cboe's 2025 Risk Management Conference in Munich, Germany, its plans to launch Cboe FLexible EXchange® options (FLEX options) in Europe, marking a significant step forward in providing tailored risk management tools for institutional investors across the region. The new contracts are scheduled to go live in Q1 2026, subject to external assessments.

FLEX options offer market participants the ability to customise key contract terms — including strike price, expiration date, settlement type and exercise style — for options on stock indices, individual equities and ETFs, all within a regulated exchange environment. These products combine the flexibility of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives with the transparency, efficiency, and risk mitigation benefits of exchange-traded products.

CEDX will draw on Cboe's track record as a global leader in options innovation, having introduced FLEX options to the U.S. market in 1993, helping participants tailor options contracts to meet specific hedging or investment needs. FLEX options have seen strong adoption in the U.S., with total open interest in the contracts increasing from 2 million in 2019 to 35 million so far in 20251. The products play a key role in supporting defined-outcome ETFs, which use options strategies to help investors pursue specific investment goals such as income generation, downside protection or enhanced growth. Assets under management in U.S. defined-outcome ETFs have risen from $5 billion in 2019 to over $70 billion in 20252, with many issuers now looking to expand globally.

At launch, CEDX is expected to offer FLEX options on a select set of underlyings, including single country and pan-European Cboe Europe equity indices, individual equities and ETFs, with plans to expand coverage throughout 2026. As with existing CEDX products, FLEX options will be cleared and settled by Cboe Clear Europe, a leading pan-European clearing house, helping to reduce counterparty risk and enabling capital and operational efficiencies.

"We're excited to bring Cboe FLEX options to the European market, reflecting our continued commitment to innovation and building a bigger, more efficient and transparent listed derivatives ecosystem across the region," said Iouri Saroukhanov, Head of European Derivatives at Cboe Europe. "This launch represents a major milestone in our efforts to expand the range of exchange-traded tools available to European investors, enabling them to better manage risk and tailor strategies to meet increasingly complex investment objectives. As interest in defined-outcome ETFs and customised options strategies continues to rise, Cboe's deep expertise in options—combined with our robust infrastructure and proven clearing capabilities – uniquely positions us to support issuers and market participants seeking to expand these offerings across Europe."

The introduction of FLEX options complements CEDX's growing suite of equity derivatives products and supports its broader mission to increase participation in Europe's derivatives markets. CEDX is bringing FLEX options to Europe with the support of First Trust Global Portfolios and Vest Financial, two defined-outcome ETF issuers which are new to Europe.

"Cboe's FLEX options provide the transparency and customisation that are key to developing products that seeks to enable investors to pursue defined outcomes, including downside protection, income generation, and enhanced growth," said Matt McFarland, Senior Vice President of Vest Financial. "This is an exciting step towards greater access in Europe to exchange-traded instruments that are designed to replicate the precision and flexibility we have long relied upon in the United States."

Rupert Haddon, Managing Director and Head of Sales at First Trust Global Portfolios, said: "We're thrilled to see Cboe Europe Derivatives bringing FLEX options to the European market. Defined-outcome ETFs have seen tremendous growth in the U.S., and European investors are increasingly seeking similar tools to help manage risk and align investments with specific goals. Cboe FLEX options offer an ideal foundation for building these strategies through a regulated and transparent exchange environment."

For more information on CEDX, visit its webpage, here.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com .

Cboe Media Contacts Cboe Analyst Contact Angela Tu Tim Cave Kenneth Hill, CFA +1-917-985-1496 +44 (0) 7593-506-719 +1-312-786-7559 atu@cboe.com tcave@cboe.com khill@cboe.com

CBOE-C

CBOE-OE

Cboe® and Cboe Global Markets®are registered trademarks and Cboe EuropeSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Europe B.V. (Cboe Europe) is a Regulated Market supervised by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets, and is a company registered in the Netherlands with registered company number 72273968 and registered office is located at Gustav Mahlerlaan 77, 1082 MS Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Cboe Europe is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. None of the information concerning the services or products described herein constitutes advice or a recommendation of any product or service. To the extent that the information provided herein constitutes a financial promotion as defined in the applicable legislation and regulation, it is only directed at persons who qualify as a Professional Client or Eligible Counterparty as defined in the applicable legislation and regulation. Persons who do not qualify should not act on or rely upon it. Any information related to Cboe Europe Derivatives is not being provided as part of an offer or sale of any futures or options products to any persons located within the United States.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures, digital assets or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with any third parties referenced in this press release. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, digital assets, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities, futures, or digital assets in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, the results to be obtained by recipients of the products and services described herein, or as to the ability of the indices referenced in this press release to track the performance of their respective securities, generally, or the performance of the indices referenced in this press release or any subset of their respective securities, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies, errors. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise any third-party indices referenced in this press release and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors in any of the indices referenced in this press release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect our expectations, assumptions or projections about the future other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the loss of our right to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations; price competition and consolidation in our industry; decreases in trading or clearing volumes, market data fees or a shift in the mix of products traded on our exchanges; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in tax regimes; our ability to protect our systems and communication networks from security vulnerabilities and breaches; our ability to attract and retain skilled management and other personnel, increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities; our dependence on and exposure to risk from third parties; factors that impact the quality and integrity of our and other applicable indices; our ability to manage our global operations, growth, and strategic acquisitions or alliances effectively; increases in the cost of the products and services we use; our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights; our ability to minimize the risks, including our credit, counterparty investment, and default risks, associated with operating our clearinghouses; our ability to accommodate trading and clearing volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of our systems; misconduct by those who use our markets or our products or for whom we clear transactions; challenges to our use of open source software code; our ability to meet our compliance obligations, including managing our business interests and our regulatory responsibilities; the loss of key customers or a significant reduction in trading or clearing volumes by key customers; our ability to maintain BIDS Trading as an independently managed and operated trading venue, separate from and not integrated with our registered national securities exchanges; damage to our reputation; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations and our ability to make payments on or refinance our debt obligations; our ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating; impairment of our goodwill, long-lived assets, investments or intangible assets; the accuracy of our estimates and expectations; and litigation risks and other liabilities. More detailed information about factors that may affect our actual results to differ may be found in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings made from time to time with the SEC.

We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

1 OCC, Cboe data

2 Cboe analysis of AuM for top defined-outcome ETFs

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_GM_New_Logo.jpg