Cathy Sutherland to Head CACI Information Intelligence Group

CACI benefits from industry stalwart's deep experience in this crucial sector for our times

Cathy Sutherland today joins business information systems provider CACI as Director of the Information Intelligence Group.

Her career achievements in the sector over two decades have formed her exceptional reputation for leadership, strategy and operational delivery. From her private sector roles across R&D, consultancy and information solutions provision as well as military service, Cathy has made defence and security her single-minded professional focus.

Cathy has worked with senior stakeholders in government and industry partners to deliver mission critical intelligence capability that protects our nation and its interests.

In her most recent role at BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, Cathy led 600 staff to generate £multi-million revenues, leading campaign teams to win major government contracts and assuring BAE's reputation in National Security service provision.

At CACI, Cathy will lead the Information Intelligence Group. It provides systems, software and consultancy services to assist digital transformation and insight across UK government, defence and national security agencies.

She will report to Jeet Khaira, Managing Director of CACI's Information and Management Solutions (IMS) division. Jeet says, "Our mission is to work for the safety, security and prosperity of the UK, helping organisations share and exploit information in reliable, integrated and secure ways. Cathy brings a wealth of experience which will help us develop our strategy, relationships and service offerings to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients."

Greg Bradford, Chief Executive, CACI Europe, adds, "We're delighted to welcome Cathy to our senior team. Her track record and expertise are perfectly suited to lead our agile, dedicated team of digital information intelligence specialists. With Cathy at the helm, they will be able to engage with a wider client base and bring our leading-edge services to the public and private sector firms who rely on information intelligence technology to operate safely and effectively."

Established in 1975, CACI employs more than 850 staff in the UK and Europe, providing business information systems to public and private sector clients. CACI Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of CACI International Inc., an IT services company publicly traded on the NYSE and employing over 21,000 staff in more than 120 offices globally. http://www.caci.co.uk

CACI Information Intelligence Group is a specialist provider of systems, software and consultancy services, delivering digital transformation projects for UK government, defence and national security organisations.

We specialise in three core areas: development of large scale, high-velocity data processing systems; design and implementation of secure data-sharing solutions; and the use of free, open-source software to deliver innovative solutions at a low total cost of ownership.

