CACI acquires Datalynx to enhance its complex data migration capability

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CACI Limited, a leading data and technology solutions company, has acquired Datalynx Limited ("Datalynx").

Datalynx provides specialist data and cloud migration services in mission-critical environments to government clients, including the Home Office. Tracy Weir, CEO of CACI in the UK comments:

"We're delighted to welcome Datalynx and their exceptionally talented leadership and team to our business. Their important position in the Home Office, particularly with the Police, is a testament to both their capability and calibre. We have common core values and a shared culture - a collaborative way of working, a focus on solving real-world problems and a passion for deploying the best and most secure data solutions for our clients. Fred and his team are a perfect fit and an important addition to our Government and Public Sector business."

Fred Keeling, Managing Director of Datalynx adds:

"Joining forces with CACI gives us more power, resources and support to provide scalable, adaptive solutions to organisations of national importance. We're excited about the potential for growth, innovation and to deepen our reputation, under the CACI banner, of delivering industry-leading data and cloud migration services in highly secure environments that work for the safety, security and prosperity of the UK."

About CACI Limited

CACI Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of CACI International Inc. Headquartered in London with offices around the UK, Europe, and India, we support government and commercial customers in transforming their businesses by bringing together the power of people, data, and technology. With over 1,600 employees, we are passionate, progressive, and welcome a challenge. Our purpose is to use our specialist skills, technology and data-driven insight to provide expert solutions that truly deliver for our customers.

www.caci.co.uk

About Datalynx

Datalynx is one of the UK's leading independent data management specialists, with a comprehensive service offer in data migration - from planning through to build, test and compliance. Originally founded by Charlie Spinks in 2002, Datalynx has established excellent processes and frameworks to provide its high profile customers with a service which is secure, efficient and consistent. As a collaborative team from a diverse range of backgrounds Datalynx keeps the values of honesty, integrity, trust and value at the heart of our delivery proposition.

www.datalynx.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2915927/CACI_Acquistion_Datalynx.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2915928/CACI_Logo.jpg