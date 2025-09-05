Catheters Market worth US$45.99 billion by 2030 with 8.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Catheters Market, valued at US$28.51 billion in 2024, stood at US$30.53 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$45.99 billion by the end of the period. The rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and ongoing technological advancements are major drivers of growth in the catheters market. Innovations in catheter materials, surface coatings, and delivery systems have enhanced device efficiency, patient safety, and clinical outcomes, leading to greater usage across various healthcare settings.

To stay competitive, manufacturers are ramping up R&D efforts to create next-generation catheters with better navigation, improved biocompatibility, and greater infection resistance. Many companies are also broadening their offerings by providing integrated solutions that include design enhancements, imaging system compatibility, and catheters tailored for specific procedures. This all-in-one strategy enables them to address evolving clinical demands better and reinforce their market presence.

By type, the cardiovascular catheters segment accounted for the largest global catheters market in 2024. It is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the increasing incidence of heart conditions, such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and arrhythmias, particularly among older adults. These conditions often require minimally invasive procedures like angioplasty and ablation, which involve using catheters. Additionally, advancements in catheter technologies, including drug-eluting and imaging-compatible catheters, have improved procedure safety and outcomes. Moreover, the rising awareness of early cardiac care and favorable reimbursement policies is further driving the segment's growth. Continuous R&D investments by key players are also supporting the segment's rapid expansion.

By indication, the neurovascular conditions segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global catheters market from 2025 to 2030. This growth is mainly driven by the rising number of neurological disorders, such as stroke, brain aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations, which often require catheter-based interventions. The increasing adoption of minimally invasive neurovascular procedures, supported by advancements in microcatheters, guidewires, and embolization devices, further boosts demand. Additionally, the growing awareness about early treatment and better stroke management outcomes encourages faster diagnosis and catheter-based therapies. The expansion of stroke centers and the availability of specialized neurointerventional teams further contribute to the segment's growth.

By geography, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the global catheters market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and kidney disorders, and a rapidly aging population. Increasing healthcare awareness, improving access to medical facilities, and expanding government investments in healthcare infrastructure also boost demand for catheter-based procedures. Additionally, the growing presence of local manufacturers offering cost-effective catheter solutions and the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in countries like China, India, and Japan fuel market expansion.

The prominent players in the catheters market are Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), B. Braun SE (Germany), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Convatec Group PLC (UK), Merit Medical Systems (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., (US), Cook (US), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Nipto Corporation (Japan), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Cardinal Health (US), Hollister Incorporated (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China).

Boston Scientific Corporation (US):

Boston Scientific Corporation is a global medical device company developing, manufacturing, and marketing interventional and diagnostic products, including balloon catheters, guide catheters, and drug-eluting stents. The company operates through three business divisions: Cardiovascular, MedSurg, and Neuromodulation. Its cardiovascular division covers interventional cardiology therapies and electrophysiology, offering catheters for urology, endoscopy, and peripheral interventions. With a strong international presence, Boston Scientific has key subsidiaries in Singapore, Belgium, Ireland, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, and Japan, supporting its widespread market reach and operational strength.

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

Medtronic PLC is a leading medical technology company that designs, manufactures, and markets a broad portfolio of devices for cardiac, neurological, vascular, and chronic conditions. It operates through four business divisions: Cardiovascular, Medical Surgical, Neuroscience, and Diabetes. The cardiovascular division of the company offers various catheter solutions and is subdivided into Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure, Structural Heart & Aortic, and Coronary & Peripheral Vascular. Medtronic has a global footprint with over 350 locations in more than 150 countries. Its notable subsidiaries include operations in Singapore, Japan, the Netherlands, India, and the US, reflecting its extensive global distribution and manufacturing network.

