Catheter Market Size to be Worth $85.2 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global catheter market size is anticipated to reach USD 85.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. An increasing number of surgeries due to a rise in the number of chronic ailments such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, urological disorders, end-stage renal diseases, and other chronic conditions is expected to increase the adoption rate of catheters, thus driving the market over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

On the basis of product type, the cardiovascular catheters segment dominated the market in 2021 with the share of a 28.02%. Rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders which in turn, is increasing the demand for interventional cardiac procedures.

Based on the distribution channel, the hospital stores segment dominated the market in 2021 with a share of 53.83% owing to an increase in the number of hospital admission rates and an upsurge in surgical procedures globally.

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 31.94% in 2021 owing to a high incidence rate of chronic disorders as well as the availability of highly skilled physicians in this continent.

Read 170-page market research report, "Catheter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Cardiovascular, Urology, Intravenous, Neurovascular, Specialty Catheters), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Stores, Retail Stores), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Catheter Market Growth & Trends

COVID-19 is expected to have a positive impact on the market. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2020, during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of both indwelling urinary catheters and Central Venous Catheters (CVC) increased, which is projected to boost market growth. Moreover, several manufacturers offering products such as coated urine catheters with temperature monitoring to ICU patients as a stronger protection against secondary infections, which is expected to boost market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, technological advancements play crucial role in fueling the market growth. For instance, miniaturized catheters and introduction of antimicrobial catheters to reduce catheter-associated infections are expected to favor the catheter market growth. MAHURKAR Chronic Carbothane catheter, developed by Medtronic, is made of Carbothane, which facilitates a simple single-insertion technique and ensures superior kink resistance. The catheter delivers high flow rates with low arterial and venous pressures.

Catheter Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global catheter market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, lumen, end-user and region:

Catheter Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cardiovascular Catheters

Electrophysiology Catheters



PTCA Balloon Catheters



IVUS Catheters



PTA Balloon Catheters

Urology Catheters

Hemodialysis Catheters



Peritoneal Catheters



Foley Catheters



Intermittent Catheters



External Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Peripheral Catheters



Midline Peripheral Catheters



Central Venous Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Specialty Catheters

Wound/Surgical Catheters



Oximetry Catheters



Thermodilution Catheters



IUI Catheters

Catheter Market - Lumen Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospital Stores

Retail Stores

Others

Catheter Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Single-lumen

Double-lumen

Triple-lumen

Catheter Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Long-term Care Facilities

Others

Catheter Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in Catheter Market

Hollister Incorporated

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences

Smith Medical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

ConvaTec Group Plc

Cure Medical LLC

