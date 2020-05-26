Cathay Pacific, One Of The World's Leading Airlines, Selects GEP To Provide Procurement Services To Deliver Cost Savings And Mitigate Risks

CLARK, New Jersey, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that it has been selected by Cathay Pacific Airways Limited to provide procurement consulting and contracting services, under a multiyear agreement.

GEP will help Cathay Pacific identify and mitigate third-party risks while realizing sustainable cost savings from its global spending through spend analysis, sourcing, tail-spend management and contract remediation across multiple categories.

After a thorough selection process, Cathay Pacific chose GEP because of its 20-year track record at delivering material cost savings to global companies. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific is the latest market-leading enterprise to select GEP.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people — this is how GEP creates and delivers unified supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

Named a leader in two Gartner Magic Quadrants, Winner for Best Software and Best P2P Provider at the World Procurement Awards, Best Consultancy at CIPS Supply Management Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leader in cloud-based digital business platforms by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, Spend Matters and CPO Rising.

GEP is also ranked leader in managed services by Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG, HfS and IAOP. In addition, the primary research firm in the management consulting sector, ALM Intelligence, ranks GEP leader in procurement strategy and supply chain consulting.

With 21 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. To learn more about our comprehensive range of software and services, please visit www.gep.com.

