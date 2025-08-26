Cataract Surgery Complications Market Insights upto 2034: Key Trends, Growth Drivers, and Forecasts | DelveInsight

The market for cataract surgery complications is expected to experience consistent growth from 2025 to 2034, fueled by the development of new therapies, advances in diagnostic tools, greater awareness of the condition, and a rising incidence of reported cases, all contributing to a dynamic and promising market environment.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Cataract Surgery Complications Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, cataract surgery complications emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Cataract Surgery Complications Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for cataract surgery complications in the 7MM is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest cataract surgery complications treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

accounted for the highest cataract surgery complications treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries ( , , , and ), the , and . In 2024, ~4 million cataract surgeries were performed in the US.

cataract surgeries were performed in the US. In the US, intraoperative ocular adverse events were reported in 0.55% of cases as capsular tears and 0.34% as vitreous loss, while postoperative adverse events included iritis in 1.53% of cases, corneal edema in 0.53% , and retinal tear or detachment in 0.14% .

of cases as capsular tears and as vitreous loss, while postoperative adverse events included iritis in of cases, corneal edema in , and retinal tear or detachment in . Leading cataract surgery complications companies developing emerging therapies, such as Oculis, Salvat, VivaVision Biotech, and others, are developing new cataract surgery complications treatment drugs that can be available in the cataract surgery complications market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new cataract surgery complications treatment drugs that can be available in the cataract surgery complications market in the coming years. The promising cataract surgery complications therapies in the pipeline include OCS-01, SVT-15473, VVN461, and others.

Cataract Surgery Complications Market Dynamics

The cataract surgery complications market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. Cataract surgery complications are influenced by several key drivers, including patient-related factors, surgical techniques, and post-operative care quality. Advanced age, diabetes, hypertension, and previous eye conditions can increase the likelihood of complications such as macular edema, infection, or posterior capsule opacification. Intraoperative factors like surgeon experience, use of outdated equipment, or anatomical challenges (e.g., small pupil, weak zonules) also play a significant role. Additionally, inadequate adherence to post-surgical medication and follow-up care can lead to delayed detection of infections or inflammation.

As potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of cataract surgery complications, it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the cataract surgery complications market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the cataract surgery complications market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the cataract surgery complications market. Post-operative issues such as inflammation, infection, posterior capsule opacification, corneal edema, or increased intraocular pressure can compromise visual recovery if not managed promptly. Additionally, patient-related factors, such as delayed follow-up, underlying comorbidities like diabetes, or poor compliance with eye drop regimens, may worsen results. In many regions, access barriers like high surgical costs, limited availability of skilled surgeons, lack of awareness, and fear of surgery prevent timely intervention. These clinical risks and systemic barriers together contribute to variability in the success and uptake of cataract surgery globally.

Moreover, cataract surgery complications treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the cataract surgery complications market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the cataract surgery complications market growth.

Cataract Surgery Complications Treatment Market

Management of cataract surgery complications varies depending on both severity and etiology. Minor issues, such as inflammation or corneal edema, are typically treated with topical corticosteroids or NSAIDs. More severe complications like endophthalmitis necessitate intravitreal antibiotics, systemic medications, and potentially surgical procedures. Diagnostic imaging and microbiological testing, when indicated, play a key role in guiding treatment. Prompt intervention is essential to prevent permanent vision damage. Ongoing follow-up is important to track recovery and identify any late-onset complications. Additionally, educating patients to recognize symptoms and adhere to prescribed therapies helps improve clinical outcomes and lowers the risk of recurrence.

The current market for managing cataract surgery complications is highly competitive, with approved products such as DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert), NEVANAC (nepafenac ophthalmic suspension), and others.

Dexamethasone is a potent corticosteroid that suppresses ocular inflammation by blocking multiple pro-inflammatory cytokines, thereby reducing edema, fibrin formation, vascular leakage, and inflammatory cell infiltration. It is approved for treating postoperative inflammation and pain in both adult and pediatric patients following ocular surgery.

Nepafenac is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory prodrug available as NEVANAC (0.1%) and ILEVRO (0.3%) ophthalmic suspensions. After topical ocular administration, it crosses the cornea and is converted by ocular hydrolases into amfenac, an active NSAID that inhibits prostaglandin H synthase (cyclooxygenase), a key enzyme in prostaglandin production. By inhibiting this pathway, nepafenac effectively manages postoperative inflammation and contributes to improved visual recovery.

Cataract Surgery Complications Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

The emerging pipeline for cataract surgery complications includes OCS-01, SVT-15473, VVN461, and other investigational therapies, reflecting a growing industry focus on addressing post-surgical inflammation and improving patient recovery outcomes.

Oculis is progressing with OCS-01, which has the potential to become the first preservative-free, high-concentration, once-daily steroid eye drop for treating inflammation and pain after eye surgery. This 15 mg/ml dexamethasone product, created using Oculis's proprietary OPTIREACH delivery platform, addresses key drawbacks of conventional eye drops by improving solubility of lipophilic molecules, extending residence time on the ocular surface, and enabling sustained delivery to both the anterior and posterior segments. These features may reduce dosing frequency and boost patient adherence. In the Phase III OPTIMIZE-1 study, OCS-01 met both primary endpoints with a once-daily dosing regimen for post-cataract inflammation and pain, highlighting its strong clinical promise. The drug is also being evaluated in Phase III trials for diabetic macular edema (DME), with an NDA filing for DME expected in the second half of 2026, followed by an NDA for ocular surgery.

SVT-15473 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanoemulsion) is the first ocular steroid formulated with the IMPACT-SVT nanoemulsion technology, intended for post-surgical inflammation and pain control. In April 2023, Salvat Laboratories reported positive pooled Phase III results at the ARVO Annual Meeting based on two successful U.S. trials of clobetasol. The drug is now in the European Phase III CLOSE-3 study for treating inflammation after cataract surgery in pediatric patients.

VVN461, developed by VivaVision Biotech, is a dual JAK1/TYK2 inhibitor that offers a non-steroidal mechanism to manage postoperative inflammation through modulation of the JAK-STAT signaling pathway. By blocking several inflammatory cytokine pathways, VVN461 shows strong potential for treating inflammation following cataract surgery. Human pharmacokinetic data show minimal systemic exposure, indicating a favorable safety profile with low systemic toxicity while delivering localized anti-inflammatory action. The drug is currently in clinical development for post-cataract inflammation. In June 2025, VivaVision received encouraging preliminary feedback from the FDA's Ophthalmology Division, confirming that its U.S. Phase II trial of VVN461LD can be counted as one of two pivotal studies required for NDA submission, reducing the need for just one additional Phase III trial. Phase II data have been published in Ophthalmology Science, and a U.S. Phase III trial is expected to start soon.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the cataract surgery complications market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the cataract surgery complications market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Cataract Surgery Complications Market

In June 2025 , VivaVision Biotech received positive preliminary feedback from the US FDA's Division of Ophthalmology, confirming that its US Phase II trial for VVN461LD in post-cataract surgery inflammation can serve as one of two pivotal studies for NDA submission, reducing the requirement to only one additional Phase III trial.

received positive preliminary feedback from the US FDA's Division of Ophthalmology, confirming that its US Phase II trial for VVN461LD in post-cataract surgery inflammation can serve as one of two pivotal studies for NDA submission, reducing the requirement to only one additional Phase III trial. In April 2025 , the US FDA expanded the approval of DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) to include pediatric use, marking a significant step in broadening its patient reach.

Cataract Surgery Complications Overview

Cataract surgery complications refer to unforeseen negative outcomes that may arise during or after the procedure, impacting the health of the eye. These issues can include posterior capsule rupture, endophthalmitis, cystoid macular edema, or retinal detachment. Although most patients heal well with appropriate treatment, certain people, especially those with existing eye diseases or systemic health conditions, may have a higher risk. Early detection and timely treatment are essential to avoid long-term visual impairment.

Common signs of complications following cataract surgery include blurred or diminished vision, increased redness, pain or irritation in the operated eye, and light sensitivity. In more severe cases, patients may experience symptoms such as floaters, light flashes, or pus-like discharge, which could indicate conditions like endophthalmitis or retinal detachment. Since these symptoms can appear quickly after surgery, immediate ophthalmic assessment is necessary to prevent lasting vision damage.

Cataract Surgery Complications Epidemiology Segmentation

The cataract surgery complications epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current cataract surgery complications patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The cataract surgery complications market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Cataract Surgery

Complications-specific Incident Cases of Cataract Surgery

Total Incident Cases of Cataract Surgery Complications

Treated Cases of Cataract Surgery Complications

Cataract Surgery Complications Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key Cataract Surgery Complications Companies Oculis, Salvat, VivaVision Biotech, Ocular Therapeutix, Harrow, and others Key Cataract Surgery Complications Therapies OCS-01, SVT-15473, VVN461, DEXTENZA, NEVANAC, and others

Scope of the Cataract Surgery Complications Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Cataract Surgery Complications current marketed and emerging therapies

Cataract Surgery Complications current marketed and emerging therapies Cataract Surgery Complications Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Cataract Surgery Complications Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Cataract Surgery Complications Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cataract Surgery Complications Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Market Overview at a Glance 3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution in 2024 3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution in 2034 4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1. Introduction 7.2 Types 7.3. Causes 7.4. Pathophysiology 7.5. Symptoms 7.6. Risk Factor 7.7. Diagnosis 7.7.1. Diagnostic Algorithm 7.7.2. Diagnostic Guidelines 7.8. Treatment and Management 7.8.1. Treatment Algorithm 7.8.2. Treatment Guidelines 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.2.1 Total Incident Cases of Cataract Surgery 8.2.2 Complications-specific Incident Cases of Cataract Surgery 8.2.3 Total Incident Cases of Cataract Surgery Complications 8.3 Total Incident Cases of Cataract Surgery Complications in the 7MM 8.4. The US 8.5. EU4 and the UK 8.6. Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Marketed Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert): Ocular Therapeutix 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.2.3 Other Development Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 NEVANAC (nepafenac ophthalmic suspension): Harrow The list will be continued in the report 11 Emerging Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 OCS-01: Oculis 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Development Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analysts' Views 11.3 SVT-15473: Salvat 11.3.1 Drug Description 11.3.2 Other Development Activities 11.3.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.3.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.3.5 Analysts' Views 11.4 VVN461: VivaVision Biotech 11.4.1 Drug Description 11.4.2 Other Development Activities 11.4.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.4.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.4.5 Analysts' Views The list will be continued in the report 12 Cataract Surgery Complications: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.2.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebates 12.2.2 Pricing Trends 12.2.3 Analogue Assessment 12.2.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 12.3 Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Cataract Surgery Complications in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Cataract Surgery Complications by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The US Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Cataract Surgery Complications 12.7.2 Market Size of Cataract Surgery Complications by Therapies 12.8 Market Size of Cataract Surgery Complications in the EU4 and the UK 12.8.1 Total Market Size of Cataract Surgery Complications 12.8.2 Market Size of Cataract Surgery Complications by Therapies 12.9. Japan Market Size 12.9.1 Total Market Size of Cataract Surgery Complications 12.9.2 Market Size of Cataract Surgery Complications by Therapies 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views 14 Unmet Needs 15 SWOT Analysis 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Abbreviations and Acronyms 18 Bibliography 19 Report Methodology

