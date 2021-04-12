Casino Gaming Equipment Market to Reach $13.19 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Several countries across the globe have liberalized the concept of casinos and accordingly, the number of casino establishments have also started to rise. This factor fuels the growth of the global casino gaming equipment market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Casino Gaming Equipment Market by Product Type (Slot Machine, Video Lottery Terminal, Video Poker Machine, and Others), Installation (Installed Inside Casino and Installed Outside Casino), and Mode of Operation (Floor Mounted and Portable): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027." According to the report, the global casino gaming equipment industry was estimated at $11.02 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $13.19 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Several countries across the globe have liberalized the concept of casinos and accordingly, the number of casino establishments have also started to rise. This factor fuels the growth of the global casino gaming equipment market. Also, increase in consumer interests and the fact that manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D to add smart gaming features have supplemented the growth yet more. On the other hand, rise in preference for online gambling restrains the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in middle class population and disposable income are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Report at : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10305

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of covid-19 led to the shutdown of casinos, malls, and other entertainment centers, which in turn impacted the global casino gaming equipment market negatively.

However, government bodies around the world have now come up with certain relaxations on the current regulations which is expected to help the market recoup its position soon.

The slot machines segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on product type, the slot machines segment accounted for around two-fifths of the global casino gaming equipment market share in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2027. Slot machines are extremely popular in the casino and gambling spaces across the globe. This factor propels the segment growth. The video poker machines segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period.

The installed inside casino segment to retain its top share during the forecast period-

Based on installation, the installed inside casino segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global casino gaming equipment market revenue in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027, due to the expansion of existing casinos and opening of new casinos in both new and existing jurisdictions. Simultaneously, the installed outside casino segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027. Increase in popularity of casino gaming has led to numerous casino setups installed outside casinos, such as shopping malls, play zone areas and resorts. This factor drives the growth of the segment.

North America garnered the highest share in 2019-

Based on geography, North America garnered the highest share in 2027, holding more than one-third of the global casino gaming equipment market, owing to increasing popularity of casino and gambling in the region. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the legalization of gambling activities and increasing disposable income among consumers.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10305

Frontrunners in the industry-

Playags, Inc.

Incredible Technologies, Inc.

International Game Technology Plc

Everi Holdings Inc.

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

Euro Games Technology Ltd.

Gamebridge Casino Equipment

Jackpot Digital Inc

Matsui Gaming Machine Co., Ltd.

The Novomatic Ag Group

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Toys Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

Asia-Pacific Athletic Sportswear and Footwear Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

China Playing Cards & Board Games Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Pet Supplement Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research