Case study from The Travel Franchise: Mum's Part-Time Travel Business Skyrockets into a Six-Figure Full-Time Career

"The plan was to work part time flexible hours from home doing something I love. But in just a couple of years of launching my business in a new industry, I'm earning a six-figure income."

BOURNEMOUTH, England, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AFTER more than 20 years in family businesses, Ami Wood took a leap of faith in January 2022 investing in The Travel Franchise and launching her home-based travel consultancy. Initially, her goal was to generate extra income by doing something she loves, while also enjoying the opportunity to travel.

Ami Wood: Celebrating her life earning six figures as a homeworking travel consultant, travelling the world and working flexible hours (PRNewsfoto/The Travel Franchise)

But to her surprise, in her first month, she earned £20,000 in commission – a result that made her realise the potential for significant financial success. Ami's success story mirrors that of many other franchisees who, like her, had no prior travel experience.

"It literally changed my life. It's a job I love and I'm getting paid to do it," says Ami, a mother of two who loves the flexibility to work around her family.

By the end of her first year, Ami had hit an impressive £1 million in holiday bookings and earned enough commission to win the franchise's Money-Back Challenge, which meant the company refunded her £14,995 franchise fee. This year alone, Ami has already booked £1.26 million worth of holidays, bringing her total to £3.36 million.

Ami attributes her rapid success to her dedication, along with the expert training and ongoing support she received from The Travel Franchise.

"The training was intense — as The Travel Franchise specialises in training people new to travel there's a lot to take in. But it's exciting. No two days are the same. And there's always someone you can call for advice or support."

Ami books holidays under the company's customer-facing brand, Not Just Travel, and since joining has travelled with other agents to Colorado and trained in Mauritius, Antigua, and Barbados, as well as on a cruise ship.

"I thought it would be a hobby, but I've been working almost full-time from the start. It's the best decision I ever made; it has changed my life. I absolutely love my job!"

The Travel Franchise trains people to become a homebased travel agent in just five days and book holidays part time, full time or in their spare time.

