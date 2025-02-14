World's Best Lifestyle Franchise Revealed - The Travel Franchise Wins at IFA Awards

BOURNEMOUTH, England, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Travel Franchise, a business started by two entrepreneurs based in Liverpool and Bournemouth, has been voted the Best Lifestyle Franchise in the world and Best European franchise at the International Franchise Association's (IFA) Global Franchise Awards 2025 in Las Vegas.

The IFA, the largest franchise association globally, organises these annual awards, with a distinguished panel of judges including CEOs, Presidents and global franchise experts.

The Travel Franchise co-founder Paul Harrison receiving two awards: Best Lifestyle Franchise Worldwide and Best European Franchise

The Travel Franchise stood out for its innovative business model, which allows newcomers to the travel industry to establish their own businesses after five days of expert training and ongoing support.

In January, the company revealed that holiday bookings by its franchisees were up 35%. The company now has over 720 members, over a hundred of which are anticipated to make +£1 million in sales in 2025.

While many franchisees earn £40k part-time and £100k full-time, there is also the opportunity to have the franchise fee refunded by reaching a set commission target within the first year. Five franchisees achieved this milestone in January.

Co-founder Paul Harrison, who received the trophy in Vegas and founded the company in 2001 with business partner Steve Witt, said:

"What started as a dream to give anyone the opportunity to become home-based travel consultants has grown into a multi-million-pound powerhouse with more than 720 UK franchises. Now, with the IFA's endorsement, the business is not seen as the UK's leading franchise for people new to travel but officially recognised as one of the top franchises in the world.

"We've built a business that isn't just about booking holidays; it's about changing lives. Our franchisees get to work on their own terms - whether that's full-time, part-time, or just in their spare time. Whether from the comfort of their living room or while working from a beach, they can create the lifestyle they've always wanted, and that's what makes this so special."

Many franchisees are parents now enjoying the freedom to work around their kids, others are celebrating their new travel career after health setbacks, numerous have escaped punishing commutes and the grind of high-stress jobs in the NHS, teaching, police and the City, while some are carers and retirees topping up their pension.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2620522/The_Travel_Franchise_co_founder.jpg