Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market will Reach US$ 1,835.1 Mn in 2022 at a CAGR of 4.8% to Reach a Valuation of US$ 2,932.7 Mn During Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Thriving Food & beverage Industry Worldwide to Generate High Demand Carboxymethyl Cellulose. Demand for Carboxymethyl cellulose in China is expected to surge at 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2022 -32.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new research publication titled "Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)" by Future Market Insights focusses on various market developments, trends, growth drivers and forecasts across important regions. A detailed market segmentation is carried out that explores every angle of the carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market.

Global Market for Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC): Growth Influencing Aspects

The demand for carboxymethyl cellulose has increased on a global scale due to a number of variables. The development of new products, economic expansion, rapid industrial growth, merger activities in the petrochemical industry, rising adoption of carboxymethyl cellulose in various applications, rising demand for carboxymethyl cellulose in the personal care and food and beverage industries, increasing focus on lowering production costs, and technological advancements are just a few of the factors driving upstream exploration for unconventional energy sources. However, the high cost of cosmetics, the drop in oil prices, and gas industry, increasing competition among local manufacturers, and stringent environmental regulations are expected to hamper market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Global Market for Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC): Segmental Snapshot

The global carboxymethyl cellulose market is segmented on the basis of grade type, application and region.

By grade type , high purity segment is estimated to be the largest with a high market share. This is a highly potential segment from both revenue and growth perspectives. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

, high purity segment is estimated to be the largest with a high market share. This is a highly potential segment from both revenue and growth perspectives. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. By application , food and beverages segment followed by detergent segment are expected to highly contribute to the growth of the global market. The food and beverages segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace in the coming years.

, food and beverages segment followed by detergent segment are expected to highly contribute to the growth of the global market. The food and beverages segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace in the coming years. By region, the carboxymethyl cellulose market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is estimated to grow at a high CAGR to reach a significant valuation during the assessment period.

Global Market for Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC): Competitive Landscape

The research report on the carboxymethyl cellulose market includes competition analysis. Several aspects such as SWOT analysis, product portfolio analysis, mergers and acquisitions, growth strategies, key developments, key personnel, company overview, key financials and expansion plans of the top companies are covered in this chapter. Major companies such as CP Kelco, The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Global Holding Inc., Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Co., Ltd., Wealthy Chemical Industry (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Shenguang Edible Chemicals Co., Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Lamberti S.p.A, Xuzhou Liyuan cellulose Technology Co. Ltd., Daicel Finechem Ltd., Química Amtex, S.A. de C.V., DKS Co. Ltd., Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS, Mikro Technik GmbH and Patel Industries are featured in this research report.

Global Market for Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC): Forecast Highlights

The research report on the carboxymethyl cellulose market reflects future market projections describing the growth direction of the market. The global carboxymethyl cellulose market is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 5.2% throughout the period of assessment and is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 2 Bn by the end of the year of assessment from a value of around US$ 1.4 Bn in 2017.

A detailed market segmentation

By Application

Food and Beverage

Detergent

Paper and Pulp

Oil Field Drilling Fluid

Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical

Paint and Coating

Others (Construction, Mining, Textile etc.)

By Grade

High Purity Grade (99.5% +)

Technical Grade (90%-99.5%)

Industrial Grade (50%-90%)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

excluding (APEJ) Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

