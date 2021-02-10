Carbonated Soft Drink Market Size Worth $320.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carbonated soft drink market size is expected to reach USD 320.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for carbonated soft drinks is influenced by an increased disposable income, customer preferences, and a growing population. The industry has numerous prominent players who are similar in size and product offerings. Many of these leaders create new product lines and actively participate in advertising wars. As numerous competitors are equally balanced, competitor rivalry is intense.

Key suggestions from the report:

The cola flavor segment held the largest share of over 55.0% in 2020 owing to the first mover's advantage. The citrus flavor is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. The industry participants are expected to increase spending on developing carbonated soft drinks fortified with citrus flavors in order to expand their reach

By distribution channel, the hypermarkets, supermarkets & mass merchandisers segment accounted for the largest share of more than 20.0% in 2020. A large number of consumers prefer buying these drinks from supermarkets and general merchandisers due to the shopping experience offered by these stores

The online stores and D2C segment is expected to remain one of the key buying mediums among buyers as a result of increasing consumers' willingness to pay a premium for mobile and internet shopping

Central and South America held the largest share of over 25.0% in 2020. The young population, along with the availability of products from across the globe, is leading to a robust consumption of carbonated soft drinks in the countries, such as Brazil , Argentina , and Venezuela .

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Carbonated Soft Drink Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Flavor (Cola, Citrus), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Mass Merchandisers, Online Stores & D2C), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/carbonated-soft-drinks-market

Omni-channel marketing and retailing have proved to be highly beneficial for manufacturers as they help companies leverage new tools for product launches and drive sales. Direct-to-customer is one of the most popular strategies to enhance profit margins, wherein the manufacturers would have complete control over the quality of products as well as services.

Carbonated soft drinks are being innovated in terms of taste, appearance, texture, and ingredients depending upon the target age group. Soft drinks, specially designed for children and the elderly, are usually tailored to the appropriate needs of these consumer groups and an increasing number of players catering to these two segments can be seen mushrooming in the market.

U.S. Soft Drinks Market – The U.S. soft drinks market size was valued at USD 253.7 billion in 2016. It is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. the U.S. market for soft drinks accounted for about 28.0% of the global market revenue in 2015.

Carbonated Beverages Market – The global carbonated beverages market size was valued at USD 406.89 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Citrus Extract Market – The global citrus extract market size was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for natural extracts in food and beverage products with higher nutritional value is expected to boost the growth.

