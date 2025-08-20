Carbon Expands Global Leadership Team with Strategic Appointments in Enterprise and Dental Sales

New appointments of Dana McCallum and Christoph Meyer reflect the company's continued focus on customer growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon , a leading product development and manufacturing technology company, today announced two key leadership appointments that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to customer-centric growth. Dana McCallum has returned to Carbon as Head of Global Enterprise Sales, while Christoph Meyer has joined as Director of Oral Health Sales Europe.

Dana McCallum, newly appointed Head of Global Enterprise Sales, returns to Carbon to lead the company’s commercial strategy across some of the company’s key sectors Christoph Meyer, Carbon’s new Director Oral Health Sales Europe, is focused on expanding the company’s dental footprint across key European markets

In her new role, Dana will lead Carbon's sales strategy across the company's key sectors, including medtech, consumer, industrial, service bureaus/injection molders and automotive, working closely with customers to strengthen partnerships and scale the company globally.

"I'm excited to be back," said Dana. "There's still so much opportunity to unlock, and I'm looking forward to helping Carbon grow and supporting their client focused approach. Our material properties and design-to-production platform position us uniquely to enable companies to unlock innovation and bring premium products to market faster across a wide range of industries".

"My focus is on connecting with customers to explore how we deliver increased value, build scalable sales strategies, and ensure that our technology truly empowers brands to transform their business. Carbon is not just selling equipment, we're enabling the future of manufacturing, and I'm thrilled to help lead that charge globally", she adds.

Dana is well known in the manufacturing community, across both additive and traditional sectors, and remains an active member of groups like AMUG and Women in 3D Printing. She is also a recipient of AMUG's prestigious DINO (Distinguished Innovator Operators) Award, which recognizes those with the highest levels of AM expertise and a willingness to share that knowledge across the industry.

Dana was one of Carbon's first sales hires back in 2015 and played a major role in building the company's commercial business and the Carbon Production Network. After gaining experience in the metal additive sector with Mantle and Xact Metal she rejoined Carbon in July.

Also joining Carbon is dental industry stalwart, Christoph Meyer, who possesses almost 20 years' experience within the sector, most recently leading the European business for Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) at Dentsply Sirona. Based near Frankfurt, Germany, Christoph's new role will see him focus on the continued growth of Carbon's dental proposition in Europe, particularly in DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), the Netherlands, the Nordics and the UK.

"I see great potential for Carbon to build on its success within digital dentistry," said Christoph. "From digital dentures that cut production from weeks to hours, to advanced materials, the opportunity is enormous. What impressed me most about Carbon is the way in which its technology enables labs to work smarter, reduce manual bottlenecks, and deliver higher-quality appliances at scale. My goal is to strengthen partnerships with our new and existing dental lab customers across Europe and help them unlock the full value of this technology – not just as a production tool, but as a driver of real business growth and better patient outcomes."

Christoph will be based close to Carbon's Customer Experience Centre in Neu-Isenburg, where he'll also meet with customers, provide demos, and support adoption.

About Carbon

Carbon is a leader in 3D printing technology, enabling companies to develop superior products and bring them to market faster. The Carbon DLS™ process, utilizing state-of-the-art printers, advanced software, and high-quality materials, empowers engineers and designers to surpass conventional expectations in product development. Carbon's innovative solutions support prototyping, low-volume production, and scale production, offering a robust network for printing functional end-use parts as needed. Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Carbon is dedicated to advancing the future of manufacturing. To learn more, visit www.carbon3d.com .

