Carbon Chain Makes PV Greener, GCL SI Presents New Concept at Japan PV Expo

TOKYO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Tokyo Solar & PV Expo held from February 28th to March 1st, 2024, GCL System Integration (GCL SI), a pioneering PV enterprise, showcased its latest innovations including N-type TOPCon rectangular modules, granular polysilicon, and cutting-edge string energy storage solutions. At the event, GCL SI also introduced the concept of "Carbon Chain," leveraging blockchain technology for carbon management to drive sustainability in the renewable energy industry.

GCL SI at PV Expo Japan GCL SI and TÜV Rheinland signing a Cooperation Memorandum

The Japan PV Expo is recognized as the premier solar photovoltaic exhibition in Japan and across Asia, attracting over 1,400 exhibitors and more than 60,000 attendees. Over the years, this exhibition has evolved into a vital platform for advancing Japan's solar energy market and the broader Asian solar industry.

GCL SI's showcased N-type TOPCon bifacial monocrystalline modules feature rectangular silicon wafer solar cells with a mass production efficiency exceeding 25%. Enhanced low-light efficiency, optimized temperature coefficients, and an impressive bifacial rate exceeding 80% contribute to significantly improved customer returns on investment compared to traditional products.

In addition, the granular silicon products from the GCL group are also showcased at the exhibition, highlighting the advantages of FBR granular silicon over traditional rod silicon. FBR granular silicon offers benefits such as low unit investment, reduced energy costs, and lower carbon emissions. Its high efficiency and low-carbon quality are pivotal in driving the current trend towards N-type solar technology.

Amid the escalating concerns surrounding global climate change, the imperative to reduce carbon emissions has become a shared objective across all sectors. Concepts like carbon footprint, traceability, and organizational carbon management are pivotal in fostering sustainable practices. GCL SI, dedicated to the renewable energy sector, introduced the Carbon Chain concept for the first time at the event. By integrating carbon footprint, traceability, and carbon management practices with cutting-edge technologies like blockchain, big data, artificial intelligence, carbon trading, carbon offsetting, and NFTs, GCL SI aims to achieve comprehensive supply chain traceability and lifecycle management of carbon emissions. This initiative seeks to enhance sustainability practices within the company, elevate the green development standards in the PV industry, and drive overall environmental stewardship.

Thomas Zhang, Executive President of GCL SI, stated in an exclusive interview with PV Magazine that "the Carbon Chain concept leverages cutting-edge block chain technology and strategic partnerships to create a seamless and transparent carbon platform. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility. By embracing this pioneering practice, we are not only reducing our own carbon footprint but also empowering others to do the same.".

During the PV Expo, GCL SI entered a Cooperation Memorandum with TÜV Rheinland, an industrial certification body, to strengthen collaboration in various areas including products and services, laboratory infrastructure, workforce training, and market partnerships. This strategic alliance aims to propel advancements in the renewable energy sector. By signing the Cooperation Memorandum with TÜV Rheinland, GCL SI is demonstrating its dedication to upholding the highest standards of accountability and transparency in carbon trading. TÜV Rheinland's renowned expertise and credibility in certification and inspection services will enhance the integrity and reliability of the Carbon Chain concept.

GCL SI has made significant advancements in recent years. The company has established module capacity bases in Hefei and Funing, China, with a total large-size compatible PV module capacity of 27 GW. Additionally, a 10 GW capacity of N-type TOPCon cells in Wuhu is under construction and is expected to begin production in the fourth quarter of 2023. The current average cell efficiency stands at an impressive 25.75%, positioning GCL SI at the forefront of the industry. With enhanced production and supply capabilities, GCL SI's module shipments regained a spot in the top ten in 2023. Additionally, GCL SI has been recognized as a Tier 1 PV module manufacturer by BNEF.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350024/GCL_SI_Japan_PV_Expo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350025/GCL_SI_Japan_PV_Expo_2.jpg