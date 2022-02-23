Carbide Tools Market expanding at a healthy 7.2% CAGR, at projected to total US$ 10.7 Bn by 2029, Says FMI

A comprehensive analysis on the Carbide Tools market by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Tool Type, Fabrication and Configuration over the next 10-years.

DUBAI, U.A.E, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales in the global carbide tools market are slated to top US$ 7.0 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 7.2% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 10.7 Bn by 2029.

Attribute Details Carbide Tools Market Estimated Size 2022 US$ 7.0 Bn Carbide Tools Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2029) 7.2% CAGR Carbide Tools Market Size in Projected 2029 US$ 10.7 Bn

Estimated at a healthy Y-o-Y growth of 6.4%, global revenues of carbide tools market are set to exceed US$ 7 billion in 2022. A new Future Market Insights (FMI) study forecasts robust growth prospects for the global carbide tools market, prominently driven by fostering rate of adoption for automotive and fabrication applications. Drills and mills will remain the highest selling types of carbide tools, according to the report.

FMI's analysis concludes that mills and drills collectively account for just-under 60% share in the total revenue generated through carbide tools sales. Carbide drills are however observed hold an edge over carbide mills owing to higher adoption for automotive applications, particularly related to automotive engines.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1775

The latter are expected to gain prominence in fabrication, as indicated by the report. Moreover, notably increasing demand for thermal deburring applications will reportedly spur sales of carbide burrs in the near future.

Based on FMI's analysis, most of the carbide tools that are sold have machine-based configuration. The report highlights significant opportunities in automatic machines or lathe machines. Convenient handling and operation, high-speed compatibility, and superior proficiency will remain the key determining factors rendering higher preference for machine-based over hand-based configuration.

Almost 90% of carbide tools are coated, which affirm their improved performance over non-coated counterparts. Despite a high price point associated with the former, FMI anticipates that the revenue of coated tools will remain dominant over non-coated tools, as performance has become the paramount. Adoption for woodworking applications will sustain sales of non-coated carbide tools.

Escalating utilization of carbide tools for job-shop applications in metal fabrication, general automotive applications, and high-speed cutting applications will predominantly push sales prospects of carbide tools, as per FMI's research.

While adoption of carbide tools for automotive and fabrication end use applications holds more than 55% share in the total market revenue, growing adoption by heavy machinery manufacturers is also underpinning significant revenue generation in carbide tools market.

Europe has been spearheading the expansion of carbide tools market, which is likely to receive strong support from towering sales of EVs in the region. The report underscores remarkable contribution of China and India to the global market revenue.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1775

Spectacular growth of the automotive components and metal fabrication industries has been instrumental in fueling the use of carbide tools within high-potential developing Asian economies, particularly China and India. Rapid automation of metal fabrication applications is cited as a predominant booster to adoption rate of carbide tools within the aforementioned countries.

According to the report, the collective share of China and India currently equates just-under a fourth of the global value, likely to thrive at a robust pace in the years to come.

FMI has covered detailed market structure in the carbide tools market report, which includes some of the most prominent players such as KYOCERA Corporation, YG-1 Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Allied Machine & Engineering Corp., OSG Corporation, Fullerton Tool Company, Sumitomo Electric Hartmetall GmbH, and others.

The global market for carbide tools is a highly fragmented landscape and FMI has characterized the space by moderate competition. Established brands such as IMC Group and Sandvik AB have been facing challenges related to profit margins owing to promising entry of new market players. While entrants are likely to maintain their focus on economics costs during new product launches, leading companies will continue to prioritize expansion.

Buy this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1775

Carbide Tools Market By Category

Tool Type:

Circular Saw Blades

CNC Inserts

Router Bits

Cutters

Mills

Tap & Dies

Reamers

End Use:

Metal Fabrication

Automotive & Transportation

Automotive



Railway



Aerospace



Marine

Heavy Machinery

Construction

Furniture & Carpentry

Oil & Gas

Fabrication



Manufacturing Purposes

Other Manufacturing

Fabrication:

Coated

Non-coated

Configuration:

Hand-based

Machine-based

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Discover more about report analysis with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. Ask an Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1775

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the global carbide tools market size?

At what rate did the global carbide tools market grow between 2013 and 2021?

What are the key trends boosting sales of carbide tools?

Who are the leading carbide tools market players?

What is the share of North America in the carbide tools market?

in the carbide tools market? What is the share of Europe in the carbide tools market?

Top Reports Related To Industrial Automation Market Insights

Industrial Robotics Market: Rising emphasis on enhancing the productivity of high-volume production lines, particularly in the manufacturing of semi-conductors and electronic devices is favoring the growth in the market.

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market: Rising adoption of refrigeration and air conditioning compressors for various applications will increase the sales at a CAGR of 2.7%, reaching a valuation of US$ 41.2 Bn by 2029.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/carbide-tools-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/carbide-tools-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights