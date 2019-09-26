Caramel Ingredients Market Worth $3.99 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 7.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global caramel ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 3.99 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Rising use of caramel in the food and beverages industry, particularly for bakery, confectionery, and beverage products, is the main factor driving the market. Changing consumer tastes, preferences, lifestyle, and incomes has played a key role in influencing F&B trends. Popularity of items such as salted caramel chocolates, caramel glazed muffins, and caramel lattes are driven by consumers and this poses as a lucrative opportunity for players.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global caramel ingredients market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2018 and is expected register a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2025

Based on form, granulated ingredients are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to widespread application in the food industry as a topping and flavoring agent

By application, coloring generated the highest value of USD 953.5 million in 2018 owing to increased usage of caramelizing colors in products such as tea, lemonade, fruit-based beverages, and beer

On the basis of end use, the confectionery industry accounted for the largest share of 36.1% in 2018 due to the application of caramel ingredients in chocolates and candies. On the other hand, the beverage sector is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period

The industry is highly competitive in nature with the main players being Cargill, Inc.; Nestlé S.A.; Mars Inc.; Kerry Group; Ferrero SpA; Sensient Technologies Corporation; Goetze's Candy Company, Inc.; Frito-Lay; DDW The Color House; Sethness-Roquette Caramel Color; Bakels Worldwide; Alvin Caramel Colours; and Metarom.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Caramel Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Form, By End Use (Bakery, Ice Cream & Desserts, Confectionery, Beverages), By Application (Coloring, Topping, Flavoring), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/caramel-ingredients-market

On the basis of form, the market includes liquid, granular, and solid ingredients. Liquid ingredients held the largest share of just under 45.0% in 2018, fueled by extensive usage in the beverage industry for alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Based on end use, the confectionery segment enjoys the dominant share and is expected to account for a share of over 35.0% by 2025. Widespread consumption of caramel chocolates and candy bars across the globe is a key factor driving segment growth. The beverages segment, on the other hand, is projected to register the fastest growth by the end of the forecast period, with most soda and cola companies using this ingredient in their products.

By application, the caramel ingredients market has been segmented into coloring, topping, flavoring, and others. While coloring emerged as the dominant segment in terms of revenue, the topping segment is anticipated to witness the strongest growth over the forecast period. An increasing number of bakeries, confectionery stores, and coffee shops have been using caramel drizzles and toppings on their menu items. For instance, McDonald's Canada released a new fall-themed beverage and muffin in August 2019. The Caramel Pumpkin Spice Latte is a play on the conventional autumn favorite and is topped off with a smooth caramel pumpkin spice syrup. What makes the Caramel Apple Oat Muffin a crowd-favorite is a crunchy caramelized glaze on top.

There are several key players operating in the market, such as Cargill, Inc.; Nestlé S.A.; Mars Inc.; Kerry Group; Ferrero SpA; Sensient Technologies Corporation; Goetze's Candy Company, Inc.; Frito-Lay; DDW The Color House; Sethness-Roquette Caramel Color; Bakels Worldwide; Alvin Caramel Colours; and Metarom. Players have been investing in various expansion strategies in order to gain a larger customer base and to strengthen their foothold in the global market. For instance, in September 2018, Metarom rolled out its plans to capitalize on the strong growth in South East Asian markets, beginning with setting up a new sales unit in Malaysia. The company also plans to establish an independent factory close to Kuala Lumpur, which will include an R&D food tech lab and a flavor creation lab.

Grand View Research has segmented the global caramel ingredients market on the basis of form, application, end use, and region:

Caramel Ingredients Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Solid



Granulated



Liquid

Caramel Ingredients Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Coloring



Topping



Flavoring



Others

Caramel Ingredients End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Bakery



Confectionery



Ice Cream & Desserts



Beverages



Others

Caramel Ingredients Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Switzerland





Belgium



Asia Pacific



India





China



Central and South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.