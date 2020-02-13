Car Wash Services Market Size Worth $41.1 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global car wash service market size is expected to reach USD 41.1 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 3.2% CAGR over the forecast period. Growing trend of vehicle maintenance in order to boost its resale value is expected to boost the demand for car wash services in the coming years. Harmful chemicals that accumulate on the vehicle over time can cause the metal to corrode. These deposits are difficult to remove by merely cleaning with a sponge or brush. Moreover, these household cleaning products could result in scratches on the surface of the vehicle, further damaging the vehicle's exterior. As a result, consumers prefer and trust professional car wash services. In addition, the hassle of self-cleaning is avoided thanks to such amenities.

Key suggestions from the report:

The self-service segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2018 and will also register steady growth over the forecast period. Flexibility on usage of cleaning supplies and payment only for the amenities used are some of the factors driving the popularity of this service

The roll-over/in-bay segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2018 thanks to low operating cost and less space required for installation. The segment is anticipated to retain its lead through 2025

North America is the largest and most mature market for car washing solutions, with U.S. accounting for more than 43.0% of the global revenue in 2018. More than 2 billion cars are washed in the region each year

Some of the key players operating in the global car wash services market are Mister Car Wash; Zips Car Wash; International Car Wash Group (ICWG); Autobell Car Wash; Quick Quack Car Wash; Super Star Car Wash; True Blue Car Wash; Magic Hand Car Wash; Hoffman Car Wash; and Wash Depot Holdings Inc.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Car Wash Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Tunnels, Roll-over/In-Bay, Self-Service), By Region (North America, APAC, Europe, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/car-wash-service-market

As per International Carwash Association (ICA), there has been a steady decline in home vehicle washes in the past 18 years. In 1996, 47.6% consumers preferred washing their vehicles at home whereas in 2014, only 28.4% consumers opted for the same. This significant shift is owing to benefits such as speed, convenience, and efficiency offered by professional car wash operators. Growing consumer discretionary spending in certain countries is also expected to support market growth. Increasing awareness regarding wastage of water by washing vehicles at home is giving the market a major boost.

However, strict government regulations regarding water usage in professional vehicle washing services act as a restraint for market growth. For instance, in California, car wash services are required to reuse 50% of the water used during a car wash. To adhere to this requirement, operators are compelled to use zero-degree nozzles, which results in added cost of investment and lower profit margins. Nevertheless, some operators see this as an opportunity to go green and are turning to waterless cleaning practices. Self-service vehicle washing is highly popular among consumers who prefer to wash their vehicles by themselves. Flexibility on usage of foam, water, brush, and other equipment for car wash and payment only for the amenities they use are some of the factors behind the rising popularity of this service.

The market in Middle East and Africa is estimated to witness steady growth over the forecast period owing to increasing number of cars and improving economic conditions in numerous countries in the region. With a ban on washing vehicles in public spaces in several countries in the region, there is more scope for professional car washes. Scarcity of water in the region has also compelled operators to introduce innovative eco-efficient car wash techniques.

Grand View Research has segmented the global car wash services market on the basis of type and region:

Car Wash Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Tunnels



Roll-over/In-Bay



Self-Service

Car Wash Service Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Australia



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE

Find more research reports on Homecare & Decor Industry, by Grand View Research:

Pet Grooming Products Market – The global pet grooming products market size was estimated at USD 9.9 billion in 2018. Rising pet adoptions and humanization are driving the increasing spending on various pet products such as grooming, accessories, and food.

The global pet grooming products market size was estimated at in 2018. Rising pet adoptions and humanization are driving the increasing spending on various pet products such as grooming, accessories, and food. Kids Furniture Market – The global kids furniture market size was valued at USD 29.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a 4.48% CAGR over the forecast period.

The global kids furniture market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a 4.48% CAGR over the forecast period. School Furniture Market – The global school furniture market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2018. Increasing focus on the educational sector across rural and urban areas and compulsory basic education schemes provided by governments around the world are affecting the growth of the market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.