CAR T-Cell Therapy Market to Register Stunning Growth During the Study Period (2019-2032) | DelveInsight

The CAR-T cell therapy market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing incidence of cancer and the growing demand for personalized cancer treatments. The market offers several opportunities for growth, including the development of novel CAR-T cell therapies, the expansion of the therapy to other types of cancer, and the increasing adoption of CAR-T cell therapy in emerging markets.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging CAR T-cell therapies, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for CAR T-cell therapy across the 7MM is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

Leading CAR T-cell therapy companies such as CytoAgents, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Chimeric Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, Kyverna Therapeutics, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Synthekine, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, SecuraBio, ImmPACT Bio, A2 Biotherapeutics Inc., Gracell Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Wugen, Inc., Sana Biotechnology, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, Vor Biopharma, CARsgen Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Autolus Limited, Arcellx, Inc., Kite, Novartis, Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., ImmPACT Bio, Tmunity Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., Precigen, Inc, AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc., 2seventy bio, Takeda, Cartesian Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, Legend Biotech USA Inc, Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH, Beam Therapeutics Inc. , and others are developing novel CAR T-cell therapies that can be available in the CAR T-cell therapy market in the coming years.

The promising CAR T-cell therapies in the pipeline include CTO1681 10, Cevostamab, Itacitinib, CB-012, CHM-1101, ALLO-605, KYV-101, CD4CAR, SYNCAR-001, JNJ-90009530, Duvelisib, IMPT-514, A2B694, GC012F, WU-CART-007, SC291, ONCT-808, VCAR33, CT041, AUTO1, CART-ddBCMA, PHE885, LYL797, IMPT-314, GPC2, P-MUC1C-ALLO1, PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T cells, AIC100, SC-DARIC33, TAK-981, Descartes 08, DSG3-CAART, LB1908, MB-CART2019.1, BEAM-201 , and others.

Among all the CAR-T therapies used in the treatment of DLBCL, YESCARTA demonstrated excellent results. Therefore, it will be interesting to know the highest peak share generator in other CAR-T-cell therapies, including KYMRIAH and BREYANZI . Currently, YESCARTA captured the highest patient share among all CAR-T therapies.

Clinical studies have shown that CAR-T therapy can achieve high response rates, with some studies reporting response rates of up to 80% in patients with multiple myeloma. CAR-T therapy has the potential to induce long-term remission in some patients with multiple myeloma, which may translate into improved overall survival.

in patients with multiple myeloma. CAR-T therapy has the potential to induce long-term remission in some patients with multiple myeloma, which may translate into improved overall survival. CAR-T therapy holds great promise for the treatment of MCL, and ongoing clinical studies are exploring its potential in this patient population. However, more research is needed to fully understand its long-term safety and efficacy.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Overview

CAR T-cells are formed by merging a chosen single-chain variable fragment from a particular monoclonal antibody with one or more intracellular signaling domains of T-cell receptors. Essentially, a CAR integrates antigen-binding elements, typically a single-chain variable fragment (scFv) sourced from antibody variable domains, with signaling domains from the TCR chain and supplementary costimulatory domains derived from receptors like CD28, OX40, and CD137.

From the inception of CARs in 1989, CAR T-cells have undergone categorization into four generations based on their intracellular domain structure. The first generation involved the incorporation of the ζ (zeta) chain from the complex TCR/CD3 (CD3ζ). Second-generation CARs are distinguished by a dual signaling mechanism for T-cell activation. This involves triggering one signal through antigen recognition and another through a co-stimulatory molecule, like CD28/B7, which facilitates IL-2 synthesis to ensure full T-cell activation and prevent apoptosis.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Epidemiology Segmentation

The CAR T-cell therapy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current CAR T-cell therapy patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The CAR T-cell therapy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Selected Cancer Indications

Line-wise Treated Cases of Selected Cancer Indications

CAR T-Cell Therapy Treatment Market

CAR T-cell therapy has undergone swift advancements in cancer treatment, with the US FDA approving six therapies since 2017. These treatments are authorized for addressing blood cancers such as lymphomas, certain types of leukemia, and, most recently, multiple myeloma. The initial approval, KYMRIAH in August 2017, targeted ALL. Presently, CAR T-cell therapies are tailored to the unique characteristics of each patient.

YESCARTA (axicabtagene ciloleucel) is a genetically modified autologous T-cell immunotherapy with CD19-directed action. It is designated for the treatment of adult patients experiencing relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after undergoing two or more rounds of systemic therapy. This includes diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, high-grade B-cell lymphoma, and DLBCL originating from follicular lymphoma. The FDA initially approved YESCARTA on October 18, 2017, followed by approval from the EMA on August 23, 2018.

Following the YESCARTA approval in DLBCL in 2017, the US FDA authorized KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel) in May 2018 for treating adult patients with R/R large B-cell lymphoma who had undergone two or more lines of systemic therapy. This encompassed DLBCL, high-grade B-cell lymphoma, and DLBCL resulting from follicular lymphoma. Subsequently, in February 2021, Bristol Myers Squibb disclosed that the US FDA had endorsed BREYANZI (lisocabtagene maraleucel) for adult patients with R/R large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). This marked the third CAR T-cell therapy approved for DLBCL.

Since November 2023, only two CAR T-cell therapies have gained approval in the field of multiple myeloma. The first FDA-approved CAR T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have undergone at least four prior lines of therapy, involving specific medications, was ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel), a joint venture by Bristol Myers Squibb and bluebird bio, sanctioned in 2021. Subsequently, in February 2022, the FDA approved CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) developed by Janssen/Legend Biotech.

Pipeline CAR T-Cell Therapies and Key Companies

CTO1681 10: CytoAgents, Inc.

Cevostamab: Genentech, Inc.

Itacitinib: Incyte Corporation

CB-012: Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

CHM-1101: Chimeric Therapeutics

ALLO-605: Allogene Therapeutics

KYV-101: Kyverna Therapeutics

CD4CAR: iCell Gene Therapeutics

SYNCAR-001: Synthekine

JNJ-90009530: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Duvelisib: SecuraBio

IMPT-514: ImmPACT Bio

A2B694: A2 Biotherapeutics Inc.

GC012F: Gracell Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

WU-CART-007: Wugen, Inc.

SC291: Sana Biotechnology

ONCT-808: Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc

VCAR33: Vor Biopharma

CT041: CARsgen Therapeutics Co., Ltd.

AUTO1: Autolus Limited

CART-ddBCMA: Arcellx, Inc./Kite

PHE885: Novartis

LYL797: Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

IMPT-314: ImmPACT Bio

GPC2: Tmunity Therapeutics

P-MUC1C-ALLO1: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T cells: Precigen, Inc

AIC100: AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc.

SC-DARIC33: 2seventy bio

TAK-981: Takeda

Descartes 08: Cartesian Therapeutics

DSG3-CAART: Cabaletta Bio

LB1908: Legend Biotech USA Inc

Inc MB-CART2019.1: Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH

BEAM-201: Beam Therapeutics Inc.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the CAR T-cell therapy market are expected to change in the coming years. CAR-T therapy holds great promise for treating various types of cancer, as ongoing clinical studies investigate its potential. Numerous companies are actively developing allogeneic CAR-Ts and bi-specific CAR-Ts specifically for DLBCL, multiple myeloma, and other forms of cancer.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of various cancers, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the CAR T-cell therapy market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the CAR T-cell therapy market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the CAR T-cell therapy market. The growth of the CAR T-cell therapy medicine market has been impeded due to a shortage of trained professionals to administer the treatment in certain developing and underdeveloped countries. Additionally, the high cost of the therapy has also acted as a hindrance to the CAR T-cell therapy market's expansion.

Moreover, CAR T-cell therapy treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the CAR T-cell therapy market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the CAR T-cell therapy market growth.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key CAR T-Cell Therapy Companies CytoAgents, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Chimeric Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, Kyverna Therapeutics, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Synthekine, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, SecuraBio, ImmPACT Bio, A2 Biotherapeutics Inc., Gracell Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Wugen, Inc., Sana Biotechnology, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, Vor Biopharma, CARsgen Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Autolus Limited, Arcellx, Inc., Kite, Novartis, Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., ImmPACT Bio, Tmunity Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., Precigen, Inc, AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc., 2seventy bio, Takeda, Cartesian Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, Legend Biotech USA Inc, Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH, Beam Therapeutics Inc., and others Key Pipeline CAR T-Cell Therapies CTO1681 10, Cevostamab, Itacitinib, CB-012, CHM-1101, ALLO-605, KYV-101, CD4CAR, SYNCAR-001, JNJ-90009530, Duvelisib, IMPT-514, A2B694, GC012F, WU-CART-007, SC291, ONCT-808, VCAR33, CT041, AUTO1, CART-ddBCMA, PHE885, LYL797, IMPT-314, GPC2, P-MUC1C-ALLO1, PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T cells, AIC100, SC-DARIC33, TAK-981, Descartes 08, DSG3-CAART, LB1908, MB-CART2019.1, BEAM-201, and others

Scope of the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: CAR T-Cell Therapy current marketed and emerging therapies

CAR T-Cell Therapy current marketed and emerging therapies CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging CAR T-Cell Therapy Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging CAR T-Cell Therapy Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Insights 2. CAR T-Cell Therapy Report Introduction 3. CAR T-Cell Therapy Overview at a Glance 4. CAR T-Cell Therapy Executive Summary 5 CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. CAR T-Cell Therapy Treatment and Management 8. CAR T-Cell Therapy Guidelines 9. CAR T-Cell Therapy Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in CAR T-Cell Therapy 12. CAR T-Cell Therapy Marketed Drugs 13. CAR T-Cell Therapy Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

