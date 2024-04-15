CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market to Showcase Significant Growth at a CAGR of 15% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The emerging pipeline of CAR-T in NHL includes late-stage, mid-stage, and early-stage drugs in different lines of therapies and different indications, mainly including B- cell Lymphoma such as DLBCL, FL, MCL, MZL, CLL/SLL, and others, with one of them being developed for a T-cell Lymphoma, PTCL.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for CAR T-Cell therapy for NHL reached USD 1,200 million in 2023 across the US.

in 2023 across the US. DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the total incident cases of selected indications for CAR-T in NHL in the 7MM comprised ~155,200 in 2023.

in 2023. Leading CAR T-Cell therapy for NHL companies such as Allogene Therapeutics, Novartis, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Mustang Bio, CRISPR Therapeutics, 2seventy Bio, Imugene , and others are developing novel CAR T-Cell therapies for NHL drugs that can be available in the CAR T-Cell therapy for NHL market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel CAR T-Cell therapies for NHL drugs that can be available in the CAR T-Cell therapy for NHL market in the coming years. Other promising CAR T-Cell therapies for NHL in the pipeline include Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel, Rapcabtagene Autoleucel, Zamtocabtagene Autoleucel, MB-106, CTX110, BBT369, Azercabtagene Zapreleucel , and others.

and others. BREYANZI is poised to dominate the CAR-T market in NHL in the forthcoming years, with potential approvals anticipated across two indications: CLL/SLL, follicular lymphoma and MCL. Notably, it has already secured approval for DLBCL in 3L+, 2L+ TE, and NTE.

is poised to dominate the CAR-T market in NHL in the forthcoming years, with potential approvals anticipated across two indications: CLL/SLL, follicular lymphoma and MCL. Notably, it has already secured approval for DLBCL in 3L+, 2L+ TE, and NTE. Novartis is progressing with its additional CD-19 CAR-T therapy, Rapcabtagene autoleucel , with expectations of a significantly reduced turnaround time for availability compared to KYMRIAH.

is progressing with its additional CD-19 CAR-T therapy, , with expectations of a significantly reduced turnaround time for availability compared to KYMRIAH. Companies are leveraging the strength of dual and triple targeting in CAR-T therapies. Miltenyi Biomedicine, ImmPACT Bio, 2seventy bio, and Novartis are developing CD19/20 Bispecific CAR-T, CD79a/CD20 Bispecific CAR-T, and CD2xCD3xCD19 CAR-T, enhancing treatment efficacy by targeting multiple antigens simultaneously.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Overview

CAR-T cell therapy represents a groundbreaking advancement in cancer immunotherapy, especially for specific types of NHL that have shown resistance to traditional therapies. Through the manipulation of genetically modified T cells, this state-of-the-art treatment boosts the immune system's capacity to locate and eliminate cancerous cells. Essentially, CAR-T cell therapy modifies a patient's T cells genetically to carry chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface. These engineered CARs are tailored to identify and attach to particular proteins found on cancer cells' surfaces, thereby directing the immune system to effectively combat the malignancy.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation

In 2023, DLBCL had the highest number of cases among all selected indications for CAR-T therapy, followed by Follicular lymphoma. The total incident cases of MZL in the 7MM were around 13,800 in 2023 and are projected to increase during the forecasted period.

The CAR T-Cell therapy for NHL market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into: Total Incident Cases of Selected Indications for CAR-T in NHL (Mantle cell lymphoma, DLBCL, Follicular lymphoma, Marginal Zone Lymphoma, Primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, Chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small-cell lymphocytic lymphoma) and Total Indication-wise Eligible Cases of CAR-T in NHL.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Treatment Market

The treatment landscape for NHL is complex, influenced by factors such as the type of NHL, the stage of the disease, the patient's overall health, and their preferences. CAR-T cell therapy has emerged as a promising option within this landscape, especially for aggressive B-cell NHLs that have not responded to standard treatments. Previously, such cases posed significant challenges, often resulting in poor outlooks despite attempts with salvage chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplants.

However, the introduction of CAR-T cell therapy has drastically changed this scenario, showing impressive response rates and the potential for long-lasting remissions even in patients with advanced disease after multiple prior treatments. The approval of various CAR-T therapies for NHL by the FDA highlights the importance of this advancement. YESCARTA, KYMRIAH, BREYANZI, and TECARTUS have all proven effective across different types of NHL, including DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

Ongoing research aims to improve CAR-T cell therapy for NHL further, seeking to increase effectiveness, decrease side effects, and expand the range of target antigens beyond CD19. Additionally, studies are looking into the combined use of CAR-T cell therapy with other treatments like checkpoint inhibitors or targeted therapies, with the ultimate goal of optimizing treatment outcomes for NHL patients.

Emerging CAR T-Cell Therapies for NHL and Key Companies

Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel: Allogene Therapeutics

Rapcabtagene Autoleucel: Novartis

Zamtocabtagene Autoleucel: Miltenyi Biomedicine

MB-106: Mustang Bio

CTX110: CRISPR Therapeutics

BBT369: 2seventy Bio

Azercabtagene Zapreleucel: Imugene

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the CAR T-Cell therapy for the NHL market are expected to change in the coming years. The market for CAR T-cell therapy in NHL is characterized by a surge in research and development activities, as pharmaceutical companies race to bring new therapies to the market. With several CAR T-cell therapies receiving FDA approval, competition among manufacturers is intense, driving innovation and investment in the field. As a result, we witness a dynamic landscape with ongoing clinical trials, collaborations, and strategic partnerships aiming to expand the reach and efficacy of CAR T-cell therapies for NHL.

Moreover, the market dynamics of CAR T-cell therapy for NHL are influenced by patient accessibility and reimbursement challenges. Despite the remarkable efficacy of these therapies, their high cost poses a significant barrier to widespread adoption. Healthcare systems and insurers grapple with the economic implications of CAR T-cell therapy, leading to negotiations on pricing and reimbursement models. Efforts are underway to make these life-saving treatments more accessible to patients, including discussions on value-based pricing and outcome-based reimbursement. As the field continues to evolve, the CAR T-cell therapy for NHL market dynamics will be shaped by a delicate balance between the clinical benefits of CAR T-cell therapy and the economic considerations surrounding its widespread implementation in the treatment of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market CAGR ~15% CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Size in 2023 USD 1,200 Million Key CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Companies Allogene Therapeutics, Novartis, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Mustang Bio, CRISPR Therapeutics, 2seventy Bio, Imugene, and others Key CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in Pipeline Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel, Rapcabtagene Autoleucel, Zamtocabtagene Autoleucel, MB-106, CTX110, BBT369, Azercabtagene Zapreleucel, and others

Scope of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma current marketed and emerging therapies

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma current marketed and emerging therapies CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

