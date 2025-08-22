Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on ACG Metals with 'Buy (Speculative)' Rating

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG Metals Ltd. ("ACG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation ("Cantor"), a leading global investment bank, has initiated equity research coverage on the Company.

The coverage is led by Puneet Singh, Director, Equity Analyst in Metals & Mining at Cantor, who brings extensive experience in analysing the sector and providing insights on global mining companies. His research will offer institutional and retail investors an independent perspective on ACG's strategy, operations, and market positioning.

The initiation of coverage by Cantor marks an important step in expanding ACG's visibility within the investment community, especially in North America. Independent research plays a key role in enhancing market transparency, and we welcome Cantor's analysis as we continue executing our growth strategy and delivering value to shareholders.

Artem Volynets, Chief Executive Officer of ACG, said:

"We welcome Cantor Fitzgerald's initiation of coverage on ACG Metals as our first from a North American Investment Bank. This recognition reflects growing international interest in our strategy and the quality of our first asset. It is an honour to be included in this initiation report alongside established sector peers."

About the Company

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe produced 55koz of AuEq in 2024.

ACG's team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector. The team brings a significant network as well as a commitment to ESG principles and strong corporate governance.

For more information about ACG, please visit: www.acgmetals.com