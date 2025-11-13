Result of RetailBook Offer and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG Metals Limited (LSE: ACG) (LSE: ACGW), announced on 11 November 2025 the launch of a fundraising comprising a Placing in conjunction with a RetailBook Offer.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Retail Book Offer was significantly oversubscribed, and the Company decided to increase the retail offer from approximately US$0.5 million to approximately US$1 million to satisfy some of the additional demand. The offer received strong support from both existing and new investors; successfully completing and closing at 4:45 p.m. on 12 November 2025. Through the RetailBook Offer, the Company has conditionally raised approximately US$1 million via the issue of 72,305 new Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price of £10.80 per new Ordinary Share.

Following the close of the RetailBook Offer, the Company has conditionally raised gross proceeds of approximately US$16.0 million (equivalent to approximately £12.2 million) at the Issue Price via the Fundraise. The Company will therefore be required to issue and allot a total of 1,128,614 new Ordinary Shares to satisfy the Fundraise.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Applications will be made for the Placing Shares and Retail Shares (together, the "NewOrdinary Shares") to be admitted to listing in the equity shares (transition) category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") (the "Official List") and to be admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc ("London Stock Exchange") (together, "Admission"). It is anticipated that Admission will become effective, and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence, at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 14 November 2025. The New Ordinary Shares will, when issued, be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.

Immediately following Admission, the issued share capital of the Company is expected to comprise 22,787,760 Ordinary Shares. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. Therefore, the Company confirms that the total number of voting rights in the Company will, following Admission, be 22,787,760 Ordinary Shares which is the figure that may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless defined in this announcement or unless the context provides otherwise, bear the same meaning ascribed to such terms in the retail launch announcement dated 11 November 2025.

Enquiries:

Palatine

Conal Walsh / James Gilheany/ Kelsey Traynor/ Richard Seed

acg@palatine-media.com

RetailBook Limited

Michael Ward / James Deal

capitalmarkets@retailbook.com

Notes:

The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of the Company is Artem Volynets, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.

References to times in this Announcement are to London time unless otherwise stated.

The times and dates mentioned throughout this Announcement may be adjusted by the Company in which event the Company will make an appropriate announcement to a Regulatory Information Service giving details of any revised dates and the details of the new times and dates will be notified to London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange") and, where appropriate, Shareholders. Shareholders may not receive any further written communication.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The contents of this announcement, which has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of the Company.

This announcement and the information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into or from the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia (the "United States" or "US")), Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, the Republic of South Africa, any member state of the EEA or any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

The new Ordinary Shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") or under the applicable state securities laws of the United States and may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly in or into the United States. No public oﬀering of the new Ordinary Shares is being made in the United States. The new Ordinary Shares are being oﬀered and sold outside the United States in "oﬀshore transactions", as deﬁned in, and in compliance with, Regulation S under the US Securities Act. In addition, the Company has not been, and will not be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for new Ordinary Shares in the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, the Republic of South Africa, any member state of the EEA or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is or may be unlawful. No public offer of the securities referred to herein is being made in any such jurisdiction.

The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

RetailBook is a proprietary technology platform owned and operated by Retail Book Limited (registered address at 10 Queen Street Place, London EC4R 1AG). Retail Book Limited ("RetailBook") is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 994238).

The value of Ordinary Shares and the income from them is not guaranteed and can fall as well as rise due to stock market movements. When you sell your investment, you may get back less than you originally invested. Figures refer to past performance and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements which are based on the Company's expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity and dividend policy and the development of the industries in which the Company's businesses operate to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given those risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. The Company and Retail Book expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results or any change in the assumptions, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based unless required to do so by the Financial Conduct Authority, the London Stock Exchange or applicable law.

The information in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. None of RetailBook or any of its affiliates, accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to this announcement, including the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Company or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of the announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. RetailBook and its affiliates, accordingly disclaim all and any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

No statement in this announcement is intended to be a profit forecast and no statement in this announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings or target dividend per share of the Company for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or dividends per share of the Company.

Neither the content of the Company's website (or any other website) nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement. The new Ordinary Shares to be issued or sold pursuant to the RetailBook Offer will not be admitted to trading on any stock exchange other than the London Stock Exchange.

No other documents or materials are incorporated into, or form part of this announcement.