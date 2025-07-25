Canned Motor Pumps Market worth $2.27 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Canned Motor Pumps Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 1.68 billion in 2025 to USD 2.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The major drivers for the Canned Motor Pumps Market are the rapid industrialization and stringent safety and environmental regulations for industries. The rise in focus on safe handling of hazardous and toxic fluids and the growth of the oil & gas and chemical industries are creating opportunities for players in the market.

By end user, the chemical segment is projected to be the largest contributor during the forecast period.

The chemical sector is estimated to lead the overall Canned Motor Pumps Market during the forecast period. The market in this segment is anticipated to be driven by industrialization and a growing emphasis on industrial safety. The need for strong and corrosion-resistant materials, growing emphasis on leak-free operation, and the need for low-maintenance, energy-efficient solutions that reduce downtime and operating costs while complying with changing environmental and regulatory standards are the other major factors propelling the growth of the Canned Motor Pumps Market in the chemical industry.

By motor type, the synchronous motors segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Synchronous motors run at a steady speed no matter the load because their rotor spins in sync with the stator's magnetic field. In canned motor pump applications, these motors are appreciated for their high efficiency, precise speed control, and strong power factor performance. They are increasingly used in energy-intensive and high-precision sectors, such as nuclear power plants, semiconductor manufacturing, cryogenic systems, and pharmaceutical processing, especially in Europe and North America. Although synchronous motors tend to be more expensive and complex compared to induction motors, their better energy efficiency and lower lifetime operating costs make them a smart choice for long-term performance.

"Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for canned motor pumps during the forecast period."

In 2024, Europe had the second-largest share of the Canned Motor Pumps Market. The countries in this region include Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. China is the biggest market in the region. The European canned motor pump (CMP) market is strong and well-established. It sees considerable demand from the chemical, nuclear, and petrochemical sectors. Europe's strict energy and emissions rules push manufacturers to innovate. Germany is the leader in the region, benefiting from its strong chemical and pharmaceutical industries. These industries need reliable, leak-proof solutions for handling dangerous and toxic fluids. Germany's focus on sustainability, along with adherence to the EU's Energy Efficiency Directive, drives the use of energy-efficient CMPs, especially those with synchronous and permanent magnet motors. Modernization is on the rise in Germany, the UK, France, and Italy. This is increasing the demand for pumps that offer precision, quality, and sustainable performance. As Europe continues to enforce strict environmental regulations and encourage technological advancements, its role as a key center for the development and growth of innovative pump technologies solidifies.

HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH (Germany), TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG. CO., LTD. (Japan), Nikkiso Co., Ltd . (Japan), Crispumps (Moldova), Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India), OPTIMEX (France), ChemmP ( Kaimipu Pump (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.) (China), MONIBA ANAND ELECTRICALS PVT. LTD . (India), ANHUI SHINHOO CANNED MOTOR PUMP CO., LTD . (China), Hayward Tyler Ltd. ( England), and HERMAG Pumps (Czech Republic) are some of the key players in the Canned Motor Pumps Market. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Canned Motor Pumps Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG. CO., LTD.

TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG. CO., LTD. is a leading manufacturer specializing in canned motor pumps and electronic components, with a strong reputation for advanced, leak-free technology. The company operates primarily under two business segments: the pump segment, which focuses on the design and manufacture of sealless, canned motor pumps, and the electronic components segment, which includes automotive electrical parts and industrial equipment substrates. TEIKOKU's products serve a wide range of industries, including petrochemical, nuclear power, electrical substations, fine chemicals, pharmaceutical, food industries, and transportation. The company's regional presence is extensive, with manufacturing, service, and sales facilities in Japan, China, and the US, and sales offices or subsidiaries in Germany, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and India, supporting a worldwide customer base.

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Nikkiso Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer specializing in industrial pumps, precision equipment, and medical devices. The company operates mainly through three business segments: Industrial Business segment, Medical Business segment, and Aerospace Business segment. The Industrial Business segment encompasses the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of industrial pumps, including canned motor pumps, along with liquefied gas and industrial gas-related equipment, precision equipment, aerospace components, and deep ultraviolet LED products. Geographically, Nikkiso has a strong global footprint, with its operations, subsidiaries, and distribution networks spanning Asia, Europe, North America, and other regions worldwide.

