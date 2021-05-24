Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market Size Worth $13.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global canned alcoholic beverages market size is expected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2028. Canned alcoholic beverages are gaining popularity among consumers since cans are more convenient, portable, and travel-friendly. Moreover, these metal cans are less expensive as compared to glass bottles and have a considerably higher recycling rate than glass.

Key suggestions from the report:

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2028. The major factor driving the market in the region is the presence of young consumers and rapidly growing economies

The wine segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2028. The rising awareness among consumers for more eco-friendly alternatives to plastic bottles coupled with the growing taste for convenient products is propelling the demand for canned wine

The online segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2028. The hassle-free shopping experience offered by various online platforms is expected to drive the growth of the segment

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Wine, RTD Cocktails, Hard Seltzers), By Distribution Channel (On-trade, Liquor Stores, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/canned-alcoholic-beverages-market

The hand seltzers segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Hard seltzers are carbonated water-based drinks, which are usually infused with fruits and spirits. These have become quite popular among millennials due to their low alcohol content. Low prices of hard seltzer, easy availability across supermarkets and convenience stores are factors anticipated to boost their sales in the upcoming years.

The liquor stores segment contributed a majority of the share to become the largest division in the global revenue in 2020. These stores have been a widespread and well-established distribution channel for canned alcoholic beverages. The wide availability of both premium and private label brands at these stores attract consumers to purchase products through these channels.

The market is fragmented in nature, with the presence of a large number of global and regional players. Bacardi Limited, Diageo plc, Brown-Forman Corporation, Anheuser-Busch In Bev, Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), Union Wine Company, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Kona Brewing Co., Suntory Holdings Limited, Barefoot Cellars, Constellation Brands are among the prominent players in the global market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global canned alcoholic beverages market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Canned Alcoholic Beverages Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Wine



Still





Fortified





Low-alcohol





Sparkling



RTD Cocktails



Malt based





Spirit based





Wine based



Hard Seltzers



Malt based





Spirit based





Wine based





Sugar based

Canned Alcoholic Beverages Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

On-trade



Liquor Stores



Online



Others

Canned Alcoholic Beverages Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





Australia





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market

Bacardi Limited

Diageo plc

Brown-Forman Corporation

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)

Union Wine Company

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Pernod Ricard

Integrated Beverage Group LLC

Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd.

Kona Brewing Co.

Suntory Holdings Limited

Barefoot Cellars

Constellation Brands

