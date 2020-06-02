Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Size Worth $5.8 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cannabis pharmaceuticals market size is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 76.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rise in the number of clinical trials for these drugs due to its therapeutic properties, growing awareness of the medical benefits of plant-derived cannabidiol products are some of the factors driving the demand over the forecast period. However, the presence of stringent regulations on cannabidiol-infused products in various countries is restricting demand for these products.

Key suggestions from the report:

In 2019, Sativex is estimated to dominate the market with a revenue share of 83.0%, due to the growing number of countries legalization of plant-derived pharma products for medical purpose

In terms of revenue, U.S. was the largest country level market. U.S.FDA's approval of Epidiolox and high adoption of this drug are few factors for the country's large share.

Some of the major players operating in this cannabis pharmaceuticals market are GW Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, and Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Brand (Epidiolex, Sativex), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cannabis-pharmaceuticals-market

In 2019, Sativex is the leading brand in the global market with a revenue share of 83.0%. The surge in clinical trials for numerous medical conditions and the growing number of countries legalizing cannabis for medical purposes are the major factors responsible for its large share. On the other hand, Epidiolex is anticipated to be the fastest-growing brand over the forecast period. Growing research for plant-based cannabinoids for other rare conditions is expected to drive the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

The European region is expected to dominate the market in 2019, owing to growing medical marijuana users in the region coupled with the rising awareness about cannabidiol infused products. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to growing legalization and favorable guidelines towards the use of cannabidiol infused pharma products in the region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cannabis pharmaceuticals market based on brand and region:

Brand Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Sativex



Epidiolex

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Netherlands





Poland





Czech Republic





Croatia





Switzerland



Asia Pacific



Japan





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



New Zealand





Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Uruguay





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

Israel

List of Key Players in the Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market

GW Pharmaceuticals





AbbVie Inc.





Valeant Pharmaceuticals





Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

