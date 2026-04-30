Cannabis Market Estimated to Generate $148.9 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 20.1%: Allied Market Research

In just a short span of time cannabis business is estimated to be one of this decade's fastest growing and disruptive opportunities due to several reasons emerging from Internal regulatory reform leading toward legalization across North America and Europe increasing awareness among consumers as well as health professionals regarding therapeutic benefits; favourable investments ecosystem (including venture capitalists) enhancing readiness for medical use with surging R&D investment.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, 'Cannabis Market by Product Type (Buds or Marijuana Flower, Cannabis Extracts), by Compound (THC-Dominant, Balanced THC & CBD, CBD-Dominant), by Application (Medical, Recreational, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031.' According to the report, the global Cannabis Market size was valued at $25.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $148.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2031.

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Key Market Snapshot

Metric Value Market Size (2021) $25.7 Billion Market Forecast (2031) $148.9 Billion CAGR (2022–2031) 20.1 % Leading Product Segment Cannabis Extracts ($13,794.3 Mn in 2021; CAGR 20.4%) Leading Compound Segment Balanced THC & CBD (CAGR 19.8%) Fastest-Growing Compound THC-Dominant (CAGR 20.4%) Leading Application Segment Recreational ($13,873.2 Mn in 2021; CAGR 19.7%) Fastest-Growing Application Medical (CAGR 21.1%) Dominant Region North America (CAGR 17.6%) Fastest-Growing Region LAMEA (CAGR 32.3%)

Growth Drivers

The Cannabis Market, with a size of $25.7 billion in 2021 is expected to grow almost six times in scale up by the year 2030 such growth trajectory reflects the unprecedented structural change taking place across global regulatory, scientific and consumer landscapes at once. Cannabis, also called marijuana is a herbal medicine from plants in the Cannabis species that diagnosed to treat various symptoms and diseases like cancer, chronic pain and mental disorders. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol are herbal-derived vs cannabis medicinal active substances from the two most abundant cannabinoids in this plant. FDA imposed multiple regulations, and new laws in place will allow cannabis use legally under control.

This growth at a CAGR of 20.1% is underpinned by three structural drivers: legalization of cannabis in an increasing number of countries, consumer awareness around the health benefits associated with CBD and its growing therapeutic usage, innovative products through broadened product development efforts; Together, these forces are creating a compounding demand environment that is accelerating rather than moderating as the forecast period unfolds.

Key Market Insights

In 2021, the cannabis extracts segment generated the highest revenue of $13,794.3 million and is projected to reach $82,309.1 million by 2031 growing at a CAGR of 20.4%.

By Compound, the balanced THC & CBD segment accounted for $11,976.5 million of total revenue in 2021 and is estimated to reach $$67,909.8 by 2031 at a CAGR of19.8%.

In terms of application, the recreational segment was valued at $13,873.2 million in 2021 and estimates to reach $78,013.0 million by 2031 registering a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period

By region, North America was highest revenue generating is expected to generate a total of $22,115.3 million in 2021 and estimated at $104 billion by 2031 while Growing the fastest with CAGR of17•6% for nextten year)

The LAMEA region is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 32.3% over the forecast period.

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Segment Analysis

By Product Type

The cannabis extracts segment held the largest share of 66.7% in 2021 and is expected to retain its leading position during the forecast period, based on product type. Furthermore, the same segment is predicted to mention during the forecast period at a rapid CAGR of 20.4%. Cannabis extracts are concentrates made with a solvent. In order to create a cannabis extract solvents that are most commonly used include butane, propane, ethanol and supercritical carbon dioxide. Although all extracts are concentrates but not all concentrates is extract.

By Compound

On the basis of compound, the balanced THC and CBD segment accounted for nearly half share in 2021, was able to grab nearly one-third market globally throughout from both segments & is anticipated to hold its leading position during future years. Conversely, the THC dominated segment is anticipated to report highest CAGR of 20.4% during forecast period.

By Application

The recreational segment contributed the highest revenue to the market, with $13,873.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $78,013.0 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 19.7%. Cannabis is used recreationally for pleasure reasons or indulging in the drug, rather than medicinal purposes. However, the medical component is projected to report a highest CAGR of 21.1 % in the duration time from now on.

Regional Insights

North America: By region, North America was the largest revenue holder in 2021 at $22,115.3 million and is expected to reach the highest value of $104,403.3 Million by 2031 growing at a CAGR of18% throughout with this growth pattern continuing into subsequent decades due internal increases from many systems where originally models became even more complicated over time! This was attributed to the legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use in both U.S. and Canada, as well as increase in demand due to rising prevalence of conditions treated with medicinal Cannabis market throughout North America such as epilepsy cancer multiple sclerosis last post-traumatic stress disorder chronic pain depression or social anxiety. Due to legalization of cannabis in both the U.S. and Canada for medical as well as recreational purposes, together with rise in research & development (R&D) activities pertaining to the medicinal applications of cannabis North America is projected to remain a lucrative market during forecast period.

Asia-Pacific: With most North American, European and South American countries already embraced the emerging cannabis industry it leaves a large window of opportunity for Asia-Pacific to be next up in legalising this miracle plant. Being one of the primary markets for industrial hemp, New Zealand is expected to evolve into a legal market for commercialisation of business to use cannabis. Legislating in the region are expecting large scales of growth among several focused businesses within the cannabis sector. Some other countries in the region could serve as affordable, high-efficiency cannabis suppliers. China, already a powerhouse in industrial hemp is expected to become one of the largest markets for industrial cannabis soon.

Europe: The European Cannabis Industry landscape represents a key, strategically important market that is increasingly supported by favourable regulation in many European countries coupled with growing populations of medical cannabis patients benefiting from better access to treatment across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK amongst others. To date, roughly 20 states in America have legalized medical cannabis and several others around the world recently passed laws decriminalizing its use. New and needlessly convoluted consulting on CBD legislation at a European level is increasingly working against the effective pan-European delivery systems for medicines that have emerged in this post-pandemic environment catalyzed both by greater clarity of purpose across EU institutions.

LAMEA: The LAMEA region will cite the fastest CAGR probability 32.3% during forecast period- among all regional Cannabis Market growth rates worldwide. Colombia Brazil and Uruguay the first country to completely legalize cannabis are important producers as well for given the maturity of their regulatory frameworks over time, Latin America represents a huge production (and consumption) opportunity. The Middle East & Africa is also an early stage market which will see development along with increasing urbanization and medical awareness of cannabis.

Competitive Landscape

Major players studied in the global Cannabis Market report are medical marijuana inc., MME, LLC., Tilray, Green Thumb Industries, Ecofibre Limited, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc, Maricann Inc., HEXO Corp., Cresco Labs, INDIVA, Stenocare, Curaleaf, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Organigram Holdings Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation. Market players have also implemented several strategies including joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and partnerships to increase their market share in the industry. The report aids the reader in analyzing the recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by key players in market.

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Key Recent Industry Developments

With the expansion of consumer base among Cannabis Manufacturers and other additional focuses around manufacturing, distribution and sales by the companies pertains to. This is in turn ticking investors into increasing their investment pot up for grabs even further as time goes on. Further research explores the medical use of cannabis and ways to consume it safely.

China is already an important market for industrial hemp, and it will also become an important market for industrial cannabis sooner or later. A host of major players within the sector are eagerly awaiting what many hope will be an opportunity when legislation in the Asia-Pacific region develops.

Some of the primary drivers for global Cannabis Market include initiatives taken by a range of countries to legalize cannabis, rising consumer knowledge regarding health benefits provided by cannabis & its increasing medical usage and growing R&D leads toward innovation in products. Moreover, it will further unlock the lucrative opportunities in market expansion due to legalization by Asia Pacific.

Analyst Review

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Cannabis Market The cannabis market is mainly driven by various factors such as increased legalization of marijuana in several countries, growing consumer awareness about health benefits offered by drugs and broadened medicinal applications for treating multiple ailments & symptoms.

The Cannabis Market: A structural dilemma which may be one of the worlds most compelling multi-sector markets to invest within. The Cannabis Market, offers comprehensive multi-vector growth opportunity for investors, operators and strategic planners through 2031 & beyond with North America maintaining its dominant position over four-fifths of global market share; LAMEA fastest growing region at a CAGR of 32.3%; medical cannabis recording the fastest application growth rate; preferred product group command both dominancy in terms as well as highest annual compound % Growth Rate within their Group i.e. Cannabis Extracts.

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