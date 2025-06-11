Cannabidiol Market Size worth $22.05 billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cannabidiol Market size is projected to be valued at USD 9.14 billion in 2024 and reach USD 22.05 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The key market driver stems from heightened demand for CBD products in health and wellness sectors because of their healing properties. Regulatory approvals will drive the production of CBD-infused products because they lead to greater acceptance and usage of these products.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Cannabidiol Market growth of 15.8% comprises a vast array of, Source Type, Sales Type, End-Use, and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Cannabidiol Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Cannabidiol Market is experiencing significant growth. The growth of the global cannabidiol (CBD) market stems from multiple concurrent trends including shifting consumer preferences, regulatory changes toward liberalization and scientific developments. Across North America and select areas of Europe as well as Asia-Pacific regions acceptance of cannabis-derived products for medical use has expanded alongside their legalization. The current market shift allows CBD products to reach wider audiences while gaining acceptance among everyday consumers. CBD gains popularity as a natural plant-based solution because increased consumer demand drives its use for pain relief, anxiety management, sleep disorders, and CBD in skincare applications. A variety of product innovations including functional beverages and edibles alongside pet supplements and cosmeceuticals are emerging to serve niche market segments and lifestyle-focused customer groups. Research and development investments from pharmaceutical and wellness companies serve as a key driver by broadening CBD's therapeutic uses while enhancing its product effectiveness and safety standards. The expansion of e-commerce together with direct-to-consumer business models enhances both the distribution and consumer knowledge of CBD products especially with people who are both technology-oriented and focused on health. These trends together generate strong and continuous growth in the worldwide cannabidiol market.

Mainstream medical practices and wellness industries are embracing cannabidiol more widely as a therapeutic agent:

The expansion of scientific research along with public awareness about CBD's therapeutic potential serves as a major force stimulating CBD market growth. CBD stands as a non-psychoactive cannabis component that has become popular because it successfully manages multiple health issues such as chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, inflammation and epilepsy. The endorsement of Epidiolex by the U.S. FDA marked a major turning point for CBD validation as a treatment when the medication received approval for treating rare types of epilepsy. People are now using CBD-infused supplements together with skincare products, beverages and edibles, such as CBD Gummies to complete their holistic wellness routines beyond traditional pharmaceuticals. Growing research evidence supports this mainstream adoption which generates ongoing demand throughout healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic industries. The expanding number of clinical studies that verify CBD's safety and effectiveness will grow its therapeutic use which will speed up market growth.

Legislative Liberalization and Regulatory Advancements:

The global CBD market has expanded rapidly due to liberalized cannabis regulations across numerous countries. The 2018 U.S. Farm Bill in North America granted legal status to industrial hemp farming and sales because hemp is defined as cannabis containing less than 0.3% THC which resulted in legal CBD products made from hemp. The Cannabis Act of Canada permits businesses to manufacture and distribute medical as well as recreational cannabis items that contain CBD. European countries together with South American nations and several Asian regions are adopting more supportive regulatory frameworks that permit CBD either through complete legalization or specific use conditions such as medicinal applications. The changing legal environment creates fresh business prospects for manufacturers and retailers as well as investors. The establishment of clearer regulatory guidelines allows for standardized product development and safety protocols that build consumer trust and enable widespread commercialization.

The market for natural and alternative health products is experiencing significant growth as consumer interest expands:

The CBD industry benefits from the growing consumer preference for natural remedies over synthetic pharmaceuticals as health-conscious buyers seek plant-based solutions. The appeal of CBD spans numerous age groups including young adults who need stress management and senior citizens who treat chronic conditions. The flexibility of this compound enables manufacturers to integrate it into numerous product types ranging from oils and capsules to topicals, gummies, beverages, and even pet supplements. The wellness industry has adopted CBD as an essential ingredient in their products because of its anti-inflammatory and anxiolytic properties which help create calming, restorative and beauty-enhancing formulations. Millennials and Gen Z customers prefer CBD products because they see them as having health advantages and being environmentally friendly with fewer side effects than traditional drugs. The widespread use of CBD products increases through celebrity endorsements and social media campaigns along with the availability of CBD products at mainstream stores and online shopping sites and specialty health shops.

Geographical Insights:

North America remained the top contributor to the cannabidiol market share in 2023 with a remarkable 87.4% share of total revenues. Multiple factors contributed to the region's market success including a substantial number of health-aware people along with greater acceptance of CBD products and influential manufacturers in the area.

CBD oil's health benefits awareness along with its convenient access and affordable pricing positions Europe for the fastest market growth during the forecast period.

Hemp production facility development throughout China primarily drives substantial growth prospects for the Asia Pacific region within the forecast period.

Global Cannabidiol Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Source Type, the cannabidiol market is divided into Hemp, and Marijuana. Hemp emerged as the leading segment in 2023 by generating 55.7% of market revenue. The evolution of the industry positions this segment for significant growth because of expanding pharmaceutical sector demand along with enhanced consumer recognition of hemp-derived product health benefits.

Based on Sales type, the cannabidiol market is divided into B2B, and B2C. The market's largest revenue segment remains B2B because wholesalers who distribute CBD oil continue to grow in number while product demand rises for its use as a raw material.

Based on End Use, the cannabidiol market divided into Medical, Personal Use, Pharmaceuticals, and Wellness.

The Cannabidiol Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Cannabidiol Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

ENDOCA

Cannoid, LLC

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Folium Europe B.V.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Elixinol

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

Isodiol International, Inc.

PharmaHemp

The Cronos Group

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Cannabidiol Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In January 2025 , Aurora Cannabis Inc. ( Canada ) introduced three cannabis-infused beverage options to enable patients to find alternative cannabis solutions for their well-being. These are available in three flavors: Aurora Cannabis Inc. ( Canada ) released three flavors of cannabis-infused beverages for patient wellness in January 2025 including neon rush, strawberry pineapple tropical fizz and pineapple coconut fizz.

, Aurora Cannabis Inc. ( ) introduced three cannabis-infused beverage options to enable patients to find alternative cannabis solutions for their well-being. These are available in three flavors: Aurora Cannabis Inc. ( ) released three flavors of cannabis-infused beverages for patient wellness in including neon rush, strawberry pineapple tropical fizz and pineapple coconut fizz. In July 2024 , HealthyTOKYO K.K. HealthyTOKYO K.K. from Japan introduced a CBD Oil product with 18.2% concentration intended to help individuals manage stress.

, HealthyTOKYO K.K. HealthyTOKYO K.K. from introduced a CBD Oil product with 18.2% concentration intended to help individuals manage stress. In January 2023 , Medical Marijuana, Inc. made an announcement about HempMeds Brasil launching two full-spectrum products as its subsidiary in Brazil. The product comes in concentrations from 3,000 mg to 6,000 mg with options of 30 mL and 60 mL jars.

, Medical Marijuana, Inc. made an announcement about HempMeds Brasil launching two full-spectrum products as its subsidiary in Brazil. The product comes in concentrations from 3,000 mg to 6,000 mg with options of 30 mL and 60 mL jars. In October 2022 : Medical Marijuana, Inc. revealed that HempMeds Mexico will partner with Spain's Autonomous University of Barcelona and Mexico's Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla for a study to show CBD's advantages for Parkinson's treatment.

: Medical Marijuana, Inc. revealed that HempMeds Mexico will partner with Autonomous and Meritorious Autonomous University of for a study to show CBD's advantages for Parkinson's treatment. In October 2022 : High Tide, Inc. through its subsidiary NuLeaf Naturals introduced multi-cannabinoid products in Ontario, Canada . The available products for sale consist of Full Spectrum Hemp Multicannabinoid oil together with plant-based softgels containing delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol and other cannabinoids such as cannabichromene, cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and cannabinol.

: High Tide, Inc. through its subsidiary NuLeaf Naturals introduced multi-cannabinoid products in . The available products for sale consist of Full Spectrum Hemp Multicannabinoid oil together with plant-based softgels containing delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol and other cannabinoids such as cannabichromene, cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and cannabinol. In September 2022 : Complete Hemp Technologies (CHT), a long-time partner of Kannaway which is part of Medical Marijuana, Inc., entered into a distribution agreement with Kannaway to extend its European capabilities. CHT included warehousing and daily operations into the existing services provided to Kannaway in the region according to their agreement.

: Complete Hemp Technologies (CHT), a long-time partner of Kannaway which is part of Medical Marijuana, Inc., entered into a distribution agreement with Kannaway to extend its European capabilities. CHT included warehousing and daily operations into the existing services provided to Kannaway in the region according to their agreement. In January 2022 : Elixinol introduced two new CBD products specifically developed to aid sleep: Sleep Rapid Rest Liposome and Sleep Gummies. The former product has a special blend that includes CBN (cannabinol) together with CBD, chamomile and lemon balm. The Sleep Gummy formulation includes 2mg of CBN together with 15mg of CBD.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the forecasted market size of the Cannabidiol Market in 2030?

The forecasted market size of the Cannabidiol Market is USD 22.05 billion in 2030. Who are the leading players in the Cannabidiol Market?

The key players in the Cannabidiol Market include, ENDOCA; Cannoid, LLC; Medical Marijuana, Inc.; Folium Europe B.V.; Canopy Growth Corporation; Elixinol; NuLeaf Naturals, LLC; Isodiol International, Inc.; PharmaHemp; The Cronos Group among others. What are the major drivers for the Cannabidiol Market?

Several key factors are driving this demand, including the growing public awareness, the market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% from 2024 to 2030. Which is the largest region during the forecasted period in the Cannabidiol Market?

The North America Cannabidiol Market is expected to dominate the Global Cannabidiol Market. Which is the largest segment, by source type, during the forecasted period in the Cannabidiol Market?

The hemp segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, accounting for a substantial 55.7% of the market's revenue.

Conclusion:

The worldwide cannabidiol (CBD) market experiences fast-paced changes due to the rise in consumer knowledge and regulatory changes alongside expanding interest in natural wellness options. CBD showcases its diverse therapeutic capabilities through its growing use in health and wellness products and sectors including pharmaceuticals and cosmetics as well as food and beverages. Market adoption is increasing at a rapid pace in response to growing chronic conditions and mental health issues along with the demand for non-traditional pain relief methods. Advanced extraction technologies combined with standardized testing and strict quality control protocols lead to improved product consistency as well as enhanced safety and efficacy. Digital marketing platforms and e-commerce solutions serve as key enablers for expanding consumer reach and international distribution. Market legitimacy and sustainable growth depend on regulatory harmonization and scientific validation. CBD represents a foundational element of functional health trends within the encompassing wellness and natural products movement and matches the worldwide shift toward preventive care solutions and integrated medical approaches with plant-based therapies.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders—pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, regulatory authorities, raw material suppliers, and patients or end-users—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 22.05 billion by 2030, the Global Cannabidiol Market represents a significant opportunity for wellness brands, cosmetic companies, nutraceutical manufacturers, e-commerce platforms, and food and beverage companies, can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

Browse More related reports on Healthcare Industry Market Reports – https://www.theresearchinsights.com/categories/healthcare

