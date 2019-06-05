Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Size Worth $21.08 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cancer/tumor profiling market size is expected to reach USD 21.08 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising research in the application of omics sciences in cancer detection is anticipated to influence market growth. Technological advances in biotechnology have allowed for deeper insights into metabolism and gene expression. These have accelerated the application of advanced techniques such as metabolomics and epigenetics in cancer screening and detection. Thus, demand for cancer tumor/profiling (CTP) techniques is anticipated to witness lucrative growth with the expansion of downstream applications.

Key suggestions from the report:

Personalized cancer medicine is expected to be the most lucrative application segment for CTP adoption. The segment is expected to fuel exhibit a CAGR of over 9.0%

Owing to difference in usage of and interdependency of functional information from genomic, epigenomic, and metabolomic analysis of cancer cells, it can be expected that these technology segments will grow in tandem with each other and exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast years

Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to various developments across major economies, with increased focus of dominant players in emerging economies as well

Key players include Illumina, Inc.; Qiagen N.V.; Neogenomics Laboratories Inc.; HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.; Genomic Health Inc.; Caris Life Sciences Helomics Corporation; Nanostring Technologies; Oxford Gene Technology; Ribomed Biotechnologies, Inc.; Personal Genome Diagnostics; GenomeDX; Guardant Health; and Foundation Medicine.

Read 135 page research report with TOC on "Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Analysis Report By Technology, By Application (Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine), By Technique (Proteomics, Metabolomics, Epigenetics), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cancer-tumor-profiling-market

Technological advances in biotechnology have allowed for deeper insights into metabolism and gene expression. These have accelerated the application of advanced techniques such as metabolomics and epigenetics in cancer screening and detection. Thus, demand for cancer tumor/profiling (CTP) techniques is anticipated to witness lucrative growth with the expansion of downstream applications.

Cancer tumor profiling is a potential procedure through which cancer can be detected and studied further to identify the stage, metabolism, and changes in morphology of the tumor. This aids in routine diagnostics as well as therapeutic decision-making. Tumor profiling has significant importance in developing therapies aimed at a specific individual, based on the severity of ailment and genomic build up of the individual.

Enhanced detection and sequencing techniques such as NGS and in-situ hybridization can help speed up the cancer tumor profiling process and are estimated to gain much traction over the coming years. Their high adoption is attributive to accelerated speed in gaining results with minimum resources and greater accuracy.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cancer/tumor profiling market on the basis of technology, technique, application, and region:

Cancer/Tumor Profiling Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Genomics



Proteomics



Metabolomics



Epigenetics

Cancer/Tumor Profiling Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Sequencing Techniques



Next-generation Sequencing



Sanger Sequencing



Pyro Sequencing



In Situ Hybridization



Immunohistochemistry



Quantitative PCR



Microarray

Cancer/Tumor Profiling Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Personalized Cancer Medicine



Oncological Diagnostics



Research



Cancer Research



Biomarker Discovery

Cancer/Tumor Profiling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Middle East and Africa

and

South Africa



Latin America



Brazil

Find more research reports on Biotechnology Industry, by Grand View Research:

Spine Biologics Market – The factors that propel the growth of the global Spine Biologics Market include growing geriatric population, technical advancements, increase in sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities, rise in the obesity rate, high demand for negligible invasive procedures, etc.

The factors that propel the growth of the global Spine Biologics Market include growing geriatric population, technical advancements, increase in sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities, rise in the obesity rate, high demand for negligible invasive procedures, etc. Cell Lysis & Dissociation Market – Rising number of genomic and proteomic studies which involve gene expression, SNP genotyping, protein extraction & purification is anticipated to drive cell lysis & dissociation market.

Rising number of genomic and proteomic studies which involve gene expression, SNP genotyping, protein extraction & purification is anticipated to drive cell lysis & dissociation market. SNP Genotyping Market – SNPs (Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms) genotyping is the process of analyzing and screening of genetic variations of SNPs between members of a species.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.