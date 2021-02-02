Canada's Black Loyalists Honoured on Royal Canadian Mint's New Silver Coin Celebrating Black History

"The Mint prides itself in crafting coins that pay tribute to Canada's history, culture and values. That includes celebrating our diversity and acknowledging the difficult chapters of our history," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "We are proud to be issuing our third coin commemorating black history by recognizing the influential role Black Loyalists played in shaping the diverse country we know and love today."

Black Loyalists faced many hardships and the promise of a better life went unfulfilled. Those who remained in British North America despite the adversity, helped re-define Canada's history and character. Today, the descendants of Black Loyalists can lay claim to an extraordinary legacy of courage and perseverance.

"Black Loyalists and their descendants have helped shape communities from coast to coast to coast from well before this land was even called Canada, and their legacy inspires us to build an even better and consciously more inclusive country," said the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth. "As we celebrate Black History Month, we recognize the struggles and obstacles that Black communities in Canada have had to overcome and continue to face, and we acknowledge and celebrate the enormous contributions they continue to make to the growth, well-being, and prosperity of this country."

The coin's reverse features the armorial bearings of the Black Loyalist Heritage Society granted in 2006 by the Canadian Heraldic Authority and designed by Darrel E. Kennedy, Assiniboine Herald.

"As a Black Loyalist descendant, I am proud to say that my ancestors were some of the 3,500 people of African descent who came to Canada in 1783, carrying with pride their Certificate of Freedom," said Cynthia Dorrington, Site Manager of the Black Loyalist Heritage Centre. "They settled across Lower Canada, all with the hope of creating a better life for their families. Our rich history has been foundational in shaping Canada's collective history and we are delighted to share it further on a beautiful silver coin."

On the shield, three Loyalist civil coronets represent the non-combatants who fled to British North America (Canada), while the ship's wheel represents both the past (the ships landing in 1783) and the present (the Society's focus on community development). The lion supporters symbolize the pride of Africa and the courage demonstrated by those who sought a better life in Nova Scotia. Beneath the shield, the province is represented by its official floral emblem, the mayflower, while the rock symbolizes the landings near Birchtown, Nova Scotia. The anchor in the crest honours the sacrifices of the families who undertook the journey, which is represented by the footprints in the mantling. The motto "THE HEART OF YOUR KNOWLEDGE IS IN YOUR ROOTS" speaks to the Society members' interest in their heritage. The armorial bearings are also flanked by maple leaves.

The obverse features a repeating maple leaf field pattern and the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

Limited to a mintage of 5,500, the 2021 $20 Fine Silver Coin Commemorating Black History: The Black Loyalists retails for $99.95.

Images of this coin are available here.

