Camping Stove Market Size Worth $671.7 Million By 2025 | CAGR: 5.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global camping stove market size is expected to reach USD 671.7 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. Rising spending in camping and backpack trips on weekends by millennials as a mode of chilling out is expected to promote the scope for various types of camping stoves across the globe.

Key suggestions from the report:

Wood burning products generated a revenue of USD 251.6 million in 2018 due to its low price and easy accessibility through offline stores. Multi-fuel products are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2025 due to their fastest cooking time

The online channel segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025 as these channels provide convenience in terms of free doorstep delivery services

North America was the largest regional camping stove market with a revenue of USD 230.9 million in 2018 due to presence of a large number of camping lovers in U.S. and Canada .

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Camping Stoves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Wood Burning, Multi-fuel), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/camping-stoves-market

Additionally, various corporate firms are spreading awareness regarding the advantage of outdoor activities including trekking, mountaineering, and hiking among their employees in order to improve the physical and mental fitness. Over the past few years, the manufacturers have been offering products with various convenient features including wind-protection, easy cleaning, easy ignition additional satellite burner, and enhanced burner output in order to expand their customer base.

Multi-fuel products are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2025. Consumers prefer to purchase this product due to its ability to burn with kerosene, white gas, unleaded auto fuel, jet fuel, and diesel. The buyers will purchase this product as its burning can be regulated for versatile cooking and it can be folded into its one-third size.

Offline distribution channel led the market and generated a revenue of USD 364.8 million in 2018. These channels offer products of different brands as well as private level players. It has been observed that hypermarkets and convenience stores offer various attractive benefits. Furthermore, offline stores provide various add-on sale services including warranty vouchers and engineer assistance in order to attract more customers.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2025. China, India, Australia, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia are the key countries contributing to the market growth. It has been observed that sales of camping stoves is increasing due to factors including rise in discretionary spending, surge in the number of adventure clubs and associations, and growing consumer interest in outdoor activities in the aforementioned countries over the next few years.

The global market is fragmented in nature with high concentration of manufacturers across developing economies including China and India. Some of the key players operating in the market for camping stoves are Johnson Outdoors Inc.; Coleman Company, Inc.; BioLite Inc.; CampChef.com; Katadyn Products Inc.; Ecozoom; Primus; Vango; Zhejiang Deermaple Outdoor Products Co. Ltd.; and Cascade Designs, Inc. Companies are investing in product innovations to expand their customer base. For instance, in December 2017, "Morphcooker" has launched electric camping stove with features including controller, travel case, interchangeable battery cell, stove lid, and home charger.

Grand View Research has segmented the global camping stove market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Camping Stove Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Wood Burning



Multi-fuel



Others

Camping Stove Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Online



Offline

Camping Stove Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





UK



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.