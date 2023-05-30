Calling All Blockchain Experts: The Long-Awaited London Blockchain Conference Has Arrived

LONDON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for the highly anticipated London Blockchain Conference from 31 May to 2 June at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre (QEII) in the heart of the capital. The three-day conference will feature an array of blockchain experts, industry leaders, and visionaries coming together for insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and exploration of the latest trends in the blockchain space. Participants will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into the scalability of blockchain technology, particularly on a transactional level and discover how unbounded scaling enables new possibilities in the realm of micro-transactions, data transfers, and more.

Some of the keynote speakers taking the stage at this year's conference include:

CEO of Proxima Media and film producer, will be taking part in the 'Powering a New World of Streaming with NFTs and the BSV Blockchain' panel Kenneth Braithwaite - Former Secretary of the US Navy will deliver a keynote on 'Navigating the Seas of Innovation: Charting a Course to Transform Hurdles into Triumphs'

- Former Secretary of the US Navy will deliver a keynote on 'Navigating the Seas of Innovation: Charting a Course to Transform Hurdles into Triumphs' Lars-Jacob Boe - Senior Partner, Bain Norway will take the stage with a discussion on 'Understanding the Evolution of Web3 and the Impact of Transformative Technology in the Finance Sector'

The three-day event will also include conversations around the transformative potential of blockchain technology in areas such as data integrity, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, as well as how blockchain scalability will enable the next generation of IoT. Additional sessions include the Future of Blockchain tokens, regulatory frameworks for digital currency in Europe and On-chain vs Layer 2 Scaling, the emergence of the Metaverse, and transformative applications of blockchain for government, enterprises, and big brands.

Other distinguished speakers include:

This year's conference comes on the heels of a record setting week on the BSV blockchain. Led by Vaionex an API services company, the BSV blockchain processed approximately 85 million transactions in just 24 hours. Vaionex contributed to this by deploying TIMESEAL, a new application that will have a profound impact on how governments and enterprises approach blockchain adoption. TIMESEAL will be fully unveiled at this week's conference.

Those unable to attend the London Blockchain Conference in-person are welcome to register and join us virtually via the following link.

