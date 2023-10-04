CALENDARS AT THE READY - LONDON BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE GEARS UP FOR A STELLAR 2024 RETURN

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Blockchain Conference is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated return. Following the resounding success of the inaugural event in 2023, the Conference will reside at the ICC Auditorium at ExCel London from May 21 - 23, 2024.

The London Blockchain Conference represents the evolution of the original CoinGeek Conference series, which made its debut in Hong Kong back in 2018. Over the years, the CoinGeek Conference gained international acclaim with subsequent events held across Europe, Asia, and North America until 2021. Building upon this rich legacy, the London Blockchain Conference has now established its permanent home in the vibrant city of London and continues to be produced by the renowned technology entrepreneur and venture investor, Calvin Ayre.

As blockchain technology continues to revolutionise industries and shape the future of businesses, the Conference will be the flagship blockchain expo for enterprises and governments in 2024. Whether you represent a global company, are an app developer, an infrastructure partner, vendor, content creator, or are interested in cutting-edge advancements within the blockchain space, this year's Conference promises to be an unmissable event.

Key topics for the 2024 London Blockchain Conference are set to include:

Blockchain and Web3: unveil how blockchain powers the internet of tomorrow.

Blockchain and AI: discover the incredible synergy between artificial intelligence and blockchain.

Blockchain and IoT: witness the seamless integration of blockchain into the Internet of Things

Blockchain Regulation: navigate through the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain's legal framework.

Blockchain Mining and Transaction Processing: delve into the heart of blockchain's transactional prowess.

Blockchain for ESG: learn how blockchain paves the way for a more transparent and responsible world.

Stay tuned for more information on the agenda, renowned speakers, and registration details. Mark your calendars now for the London Blockchain Conference 2024, where innovation meets opportunity in the heart of the Capital.

If you would like further information regarding the London Blockchain Conference, please visit the website.

For speaking or sponsorship enquiries, please email info@londonblockchain.net.

Contact Details

pr@lightningsharks.co.uk

About the London Blockchain Conference

NETWORK. LEARN. ENGAGE.

At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, ecosystem announcements, product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.

