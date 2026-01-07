Cadillac Formula 1® Team Partners with IFS Ahead of the Team's Debut Season

IFS software used by Cadillac Formula 1® Team to support multiple areas of the Team's operations

Partnership to showcase the power of IFS and include key brand placements for IFS across Cadillac Formula 1® Team assets

DALLAS and SILVERSTONE, England, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial software, today announces a strategic partnership with Cadillac Formula 1® Team ahead of the team making its highly anticipated debut in Formula 1. This partnership brings together two forces committed to precision, speed and innovation – values that define both motorsport and IFS's ability to deliver intelligence and impact to the world's most progressive industrial businesses.

As Cadillac Formula 1® Team's official technology partner, IFS is used across multiple areas of the team. The phased rollout, which began even before the team was granted formal entry to the sport, with core financials and procurement capabilities, expanded to include supply chain, production and quality management. By supporting areas like inventory and engineering management, IFS's technology ensures that critical parts are available when the Team need them.

By optimizing resources and enabling real-time decision-making, IFS is empowering Cadillac Formula 1® Team to make informed decisions on car design and for race operations. These capabilities streamline operations, reduce manual processes, and enable automation – critical for meeting Formula 1's strict cost cap and technical regulations – so that the Team can perform when it matters most on track.

The partnership positions IFS at the heart of one of the most data-driven and demanding sports in the world, showcasing how software can improve performance under extreme conditions.

Tyler Epp, Global Head of Commercial Strategy of Cadillac Formula 1® Team, said: "IFS has been instrumental in helping Cadillac Formula 1 Team launch the first new Team to enter Formula 1 for over a decade. We decided to implement IFS early on in our journey – before we even had entry confirmed. It's helped us rapidly scale our operations by providing tools to establish best practices, manage complexity, and accelerate innovation. From supply chain to engineering, IFS software is helping us make smarter decisions so we can focus on what matters most: building a competitive car and delivering results on the track."

Mark Moffat, Chief Executive Officer at IFS, said: "The Cadillac Formula 1 team is making a bold entry into one of the world's fastest growing and most popular sporting platforms. Formula 1 is a sport where milliseconds matter, and technology can make the difference between winning and losing. By embedding IFS into Cadillac Formula 1 Team's operations, we're helping the Team gain greater agility, optimize resources, and push the boundaries of performance." He continued: "We are proud to continue to support Cadillac Formula 1 on this journey from both a technical perspective, as well as with a multitude of brand activations."

In addition to IFS software being used as part of Cadillac Formula 1 Team's core operations, the partnership will also see IFS branding feature across a platform of Team assets, including placements on the race cars, drivers' and official Team apparel.

To learn more visit: www.ifs.com/formula1

CONTACT:

IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: adam.gillbe@ifs.com



NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: mairi.morgan@ifs.com

Cadillac Formula 1® Team Press Contacts:

Lucy Genon, Lucy.genon@cadillacf1team.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: