CABOT REVELSTOKE ANNOUNCES EXPANSION PLANS AND UPDATES AHEAD OF ITS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED BRITISH COLUMBIA DEBUT

Esteemed Canadian Developer Unveils Details on New Luxury Lodge, 18-Hole Golf Course and Exclusive Residences at its First Mountain Golf and Ski Resort

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot, a leading developer and operator of luxury resort and residential golf destinations, announces expansion plans for Cabot Revelstoke, its four-season mountain destination in development in British Columbia. Highlights include a new 155-room hotel, Cabot Revelstoke Mountain Lodge; limited preview play of its jaw-dropping 18-hole public golf course in fall 2026; and continued momentum across an exclusive collection of luxury residences.

Set at the base of Revelstoke Mountain Resort, the highly anticipated Cabot Revelstoke golf course awaits. (Liam Packwood/Cabot Revelstoke) Cabot Revelstoke pairs wide fairways and bold bunkering with cliffside holes, winding creeks and striking natural terrain. (Liam Packwood/Cabot Revelstoke) The Revelstoke Mountain Chalet offers nine luxury residences with four- and five-bedroom single-level layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive terraces that bring the mountains in. (Red Knot Studio LLC/Cabot Revelstoke)

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Monashee and Selkirk Mountain Ranges, Cabot Revelstoke is rapidly taking shape in the charming alpine town of Revelstoke, celebrated as the "heli-skiing capital of the world." Located at the base of Revelstoke Mountain, the community will seamlessly combine world-class golf and skiing with refined accommodations, thoughtfully designed amenities and Cabot's signature hospitality.

"We are thrilled to begin 2026 with strong momentum at Cabot Revelstoke, which is poised to become a basecamp for year-round mountain adventure and connection in one of the world's most breathtaking settings," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot. "The scale and beauty of the legendary destination make this one of the most captivating projects we have ever undertaken and an ideal location for Cabot's first mountain golf and ski experience."

Golf

Positioned near the base of Revelstoke Mountain Resort lies the highly anticipated Cabot Revelstoke golf course. Newly renamed, the 18-hole course is designed by acclaimed Alberta native Rod Whitman of Whitman, Axland & Cutten. Perched high above the Columbia River valley on a spectacular bench of land, the routing takes full advantage of the sweeping vistas overlooking the river and surrounding peaks. Designed to reflect the grandeur of its surroundings and work harmoniously with the natural terrain, Cabot Revelstoke will feature generous fairways, expansive greens and bold bunkering, with holes unfolding alongside dramatic cliffs, meandering creeks and natural landforms. Environmental stewardship is central to the project, with the course and surrounding built environment certified by Audubon International's comprehensive Platinum Signature Sanctuary program. Limited preview play for the new public course is anticipated in fall 2026.

Complementing the golf experience, Cabot Revelstoke will introduce The Railyard, a par-three short course named in honor of Revelstoke's rich railway heritage. Anchored by a vibrant clubhouse with dining and a variety of activities, including bowling lanes, virtual golf, shuffle boards and more, the space is designed as a lively hub for the community and visitors. Construction is set to begin this year.

Real Estate

Drawing inspiration from classic European ski chalets in the Dolomites and the Alps, The Residences at Cabot Revelstoke blend alpine elegance with modern comfort. Designed by New York- and San Francisco-based architecture firm Hart Howerton, with interiors by Studio K, the homes feature soaring ceilings, warm and inviting interiors, expansive outdoor space and panoramic mountain views.

Nearly sold out, Chalet 1 features a collection of nine luxury residences with four- and five-bedroom single-level floorplans. Floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious terraces seamlessly connect each home to the surrounding landscape, capturing the essence of mountain living. Chalet 1 four-bedroom residences start at $7.6 million CAD.

Cabot Revelstoke Mountain Lodge

Scheduled to open in early 2027 with construction well underway, the newly unveiled Cabot Revelstoke Mountain Lodge will serve as the central hub of the resort. The 155-room lodge will feature a refined, modern steakhouse and bar; spa and wellness facilities complete with hot tubs and sauna; a fully equipped fitness center; a striking European-inspired event venue for weddings, corporate events and celebrations accommodating up to 400 guests; curated retail; and convenient check-in for golf and heli-skiing.

"Revelstoke has long been one of Canada's most iconic mountain towns, and Cabot Revelstoke reflects an exciting new chapter for the destination," said Tom Gaglardi, CEO of Northland. "The addition of the golf course, alongside Cabot Revelstoke Mountain Lodge and new homes will attract new visitors while strengthening Revelstoke's appeal as a destination people return to year after year."

About Revelstoke

Located in Central British Columbia, two hours north of Kelowna International Airport, Revelstoke is a renowned outdoor playground offering year-round adventure, from world-class skiing, snowboarding and dogsledding to hiking, fishing and mountain biking. Beyond the extensive slopes and trails, including a new suspension bridge and cliff walk hiking trail with incredible views, the town is celebrated for its natural hot springs, vibrant arts scene and local distilleries. Situated at the base of Revelstoke Mountain Resort—home to North America's largest vertical drop at 5,620 feet, its longest ski trail at 9.5 miles and an average of 34 feet of annual snowfall—Cabot Revelstoke will deliver thrills and four-season appeal in a truly iconic setting.

For more information, please visit: www.Cabot.com/Revelstoke.

About Cabot:

Cabot is a luxury developer of incomparable golf destinations. Its portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, Cabot Highlands in Scotland, Cabot Bordeaux in France and Lofoten Links in Norway. With sustainability at its core, Cabot is the first multi-property brand to enroll every golf course and surrounding built environment into Audubon International's comprehensive, all-inclusive Platinum Signature Sanctuary certification program. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service.

About Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

Revelstoke Mountain Resort offers the most vertical in North America at 5,620 ft. of lift-accessed terrain, 3,121 acres of fall line skiing, four high alpine bowls, and 75 named runs, including legendary glades and groomers. Across the group of companies that include RMR and Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing, skiers and snowboarders have access to over 500,000 acres of terrain. In the summer, RMR is home to The Pipe Mountain Coaster, The Revelstoke Highline suspension bridge and cantilever viewing deck, an expanding network of lift-accessed and enduro-style mountain bike trails and sightseeing via the Revelation Gondola.

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