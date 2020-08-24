Cable Management Market to Reach $35.02 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at a CAGR 7.9%: AMR

Rise in demand due to technological advancements, commercialization of renewable energy, and development of various industrial verticals propel the growth of global cable management market

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cable Management Market by Type (Cable Trays, Cable Raceway, Cable Conduits, Cable Connectors &Glands, Cable Carriers, cable Lugs, Cable Junction Boxes, and Others), and End User (IT & Telecommunication, Commercial Construction, Energy, Manufacturing and Automation, Marine, Mining, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cable management market generated $18.31 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $35.02 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants in the market-

Rise in demand due to technological advancements, commercialization of renewable energy, and development of various industrial verticals propel the growth of the global cable management market. However, lack of standardization for prices of raw material impedes the market growth. Moreover, increase in investment in Asia-Pacific region, growth of IT & telecom sector, and rapid urbanization in developing nations usher a number of opportunities in the near future.

Get Instant Access – Download Free PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1381

Covid-19 scenario-

The cable management market has not been much impacted during coivd-19, due to its application in essential services such as energy, marine, and healthcare.

However, the strict regulations imposed by government bodies all around the world have decreased the demand for the cable management services to certain extent in fields such as commercial construction, manufacturing and automation, and mining.

The cable conduits segment to dominate the market in 2019-

Based on type, the cable conduits segment held the largest share of the global cable management market in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the revenue. Furthermore, the segment is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the cable lugs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027. The cable lugs provide flexibility and adaptability and can be easily installed as well as removed for repair which, in turn, drives the segment growth.

The IT and telecommunication segment would lead the trail by 2027-

Based on end user, the IT and telecommunication segment contributed to the largest revenue in 2019, holding one-fifth of the global cable management market, and is expected to maintain the highest share throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the same segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in the utilization of cable connectivity in IT & telecommunication sector for exchange of information and data through high speed and cables.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1381

North America to rule the roost throughout 2027-

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share, accounting for nearly one-third of the global cable management market in 2019, and will continue to lead throughout the forecast period. The demand for cable connectivity in various applications such as residential, commercial and industrial sector drives the market in this region. On the other hand, region across Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027. The penetration of connectivity across the Asia-Pacific due to rapid advancement of infrastructure and technology drives the market growth in this region.

Leading market players-

Prysmian Group

ABB

Eaton

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Nexan

Schneider Electric

Atkore International

Chatsworth Products

Legrand Llc.

Panduit

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Europe Cable Management Market Expected to Reach $8,289.8 Million by 2024

Cables and Connector Market Expected to Reach $160.93 Billion by 2027

HDMI Cable Market Expected to Reach $3.87 Billion By 2026

Patch Cable Market Expected to Reach $5,764.5 Million By 2026

Premise Cable Market is Expected to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2026

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Fiber Optics Cable Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Copper Cable Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research