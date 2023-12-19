Cable Blowing Equipment Market worth $136 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cable blowing equipment market is projected to grow from USD 108 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 136 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the cable blowing equipment market is driven by expansion of fiber optic networks to connect data centers, upgrading aging cable networks with fiber optics networks, increasing penetration of FTTH/FTTB networks, emergence and rapid adoption of 5G technology, and expansion of telecommunications infrastructure in emerging economies.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 108 million Estimated Value by 2028 $ 136 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Power Type, Cable Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Compatibility of cable blowing equipment with diverse cable types Key Market Opportunities Increasing penetration of FTTH/FTTB networks Key Market Drivers Rise in demand for throughput and reliable internet connectivity



By power type, the electric segment is projected to grow at high CAGR of the cable blowing equipment market during the forecast period.

The electric segment is positioned for robust growth over the forecast period. The rising emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly solutions has fueled the demand for electric-powered equipment. Electric cable blowing systems offer a cleaner and more energy-efficient alternative, aligning with global initiatives toward environmental responsibility. As industries prioritize green technologies, the electric segment is expected to experience a surge in demand, propelling its growth at a high rate. The versatility, precision, and reduced environmental impact of electric cable blowing equipment position it as a frontrunner in the market, attracting industries keen on adopting modern, sustainable cable installation solutions.

Microduct segment is projected to grow at high CAGR of the cable blowing equipment market during the forecast period.

The microduct segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the cable-blowing equipment industry during the forecast period. Microducts provide a space-efficient solution for deploying and upgrading fiber optic networks, facilitating the transmission of large volumes of data at high speeds. The global push towards fiber optic network deployments, especially in urban areas and metropolitan regions, is a key driver for the Microduct segment. Favorable government initiatives supporting the deployment of fiber optic networks across developing economies are expected to support segmental growth. For instance, in February 2022, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, announced its ambitious plan to fiberize 6 lakh villages by 2025. This deployment of fiber optic networks will increase the adoption of cable blowing equipment for micro duct fiber installations. The expansion of fiber optic networks across developing economies is expected to fuel the segment growth over the forecast timeframe.

Noth America is poised for significant growth in the cable blowing equipment market by 2028.

The North American cable blowing equipment market is poised for significant growth in the upcoming years. The growth is driven by factors such as new fiber cable laying projects being planned in this region owing to the increasing bandwidth requirements, the emergence of 5G technology, increased OTT content consumption, and the growing demand for low-latency communication. As such, companies are investing in the region to upgrade existing networks, especially OTT providers, who continue to focus on building new infrastructure. Also, the region is a major hub for technological innovations and an early adopter of new technologies. Factors such as the robust presence of major companies, high demand for data communications, increased use of communication devices, and increasing deployment of data centers are driving the growth of the cable blowing equipment market in this region.

Key companies operating in the cable blowing equipment companies are Plumettaz S.A. (Switzerland), Condux International, Inc. (US), CBS Products (KT), Ltd. (UK), Fremco (Denmark), LANCIER CABLE GmbH (Germany), SKYFIBERTECH (Turkey), Jakob Thaler GmbH (Germany), NINGBO MARSHINE POWER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (China), Upcom Telekomunikasyon (Turkey), and Adishwar Tele Networks (India).

