C-Parts Market to reach USD 212.79 billion by 2031, due to an Increase in Orders and Deliveries of Aircraft and Automobiles Worldwide | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global C-parts market is observing healthy growth due to the growing demand in the aerospace and automotive industries.

The c-parts market is expected to reach USD 158.46 billion in 2024 and reach USD 212.79 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 to 2031. Private and public authorities are currently investing in construction, agriculture, power, and gas industries, with many planned projects in the development stages. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), investments in Asia Pacific's energy & power sector reached USD 1.1 trillion in 2023 and continue to increase rapidly.

The c-parts market outlook remains positive, as it is well-positioned to serve the requirements of end-user industries such as construction, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, agriculture, and manufacturing. Manufacturers are under constant pressure to maintain the overall operational costs while improving efficiency. Thus, the demand for durable and high-strength industrial components is increasing to avoid additional operational costs, machinery downtime, and stricter industrial norms.

The continuous growth in manufacturing, transportation, energy, and the oil industry drives the demand for durable industrial components. According to the data published by the World Bank in 2023, the overall manufacturing output increased from USD 14 trillion in 2017 to USD 16.2 trillion in 2023.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The rising Orders and Deliveries of Aircraft Worldwide, growing urbanization & rising construction sector, and surging awareness and investments toward efficient sewage infrastructure are some of the significant market growth drivers.

C-Parts Market Report Findings

Rise in Orders and Deliveries of Aircraft Worldwide: The aviation industry has evolved rapidly, recording many aircraft production and deliveries. As per the data published by Airbus in January 2024 , Airbus delivered 735 commercial aircraft globally in 2023, up by 11% from 2022. Further, Airbus forecasts that more than 18,900 commercial aircraft will be delivered in Asia Pacific countries between 2023 and 2042. Moreover, there is a rise in traveling activities across the globe.



As per the data published by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in 2024, the total passenger air traffic globally increased by 10% in 2024 from 2023. This increased demand for air traveling directly affects the need for MRO activities and spare parts requirements. In addition, primary, secondary, and tertiary airports continue to expand.



For instance, since 2022, the governments of China and India announced their plans to construct 216 and 72 new airports, respectively, by the end of 2035. Moreover, many airlines strategically prioritize network expansion by inaugurating routes to underserved and geographically remote regional airports. With the increasing number of aircraft, airports, and MRO facilities, the demand for C-parts is increasing across different regional aircraft manufacturing sites. Surge in Automotive Production Across Asia Pacific Countries: The global automotive sector is witnessing increased automotive production. As per the data published by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers in 2024, the global production of automotive vehicles in 2024 reached 92.50 million, a hike of 8% from 2022, which was 84.81 million. Asia Pacific is one of the notable regions globally, where the production of vehicles is significant. China , being at the top of the global production list, secured first position in automotive exports. This increased the demand for C-parts such as bearings, screws, nuts, bolts, washers, and other types of components. Increasing Investments in Renewable Power Generation: The sustainability trend has increased globally. Governments of developed and developing nations are focusing on investments in renewable power generation.



By 2030, the US government targets to decrease net GHG emissions by ~50–52% compared to 2005 levels and achieve net zero emissions by 2050. In 2023, the Government of India notified bids for 50 GW of renewable energy capacity annually for the next 5 years to reach its 300 GW target by the end of 2030. Similarly, the government of Japan has targeted to increase its offshore wind capacity from 0.14 GW in 2022 to 10 GW by the end of 2030. Such investments in renewable energy drive the demand for electrical equipment, motors, turbines, and battery energy storage systems, among others.



Fasteners play an essential role in manufacturing this equipment, as they help keep the components of electrical equipment, motors, turbines, and energy storage systems together and intact even in a harsh environment. Any minute issues in fasteners can cause interruption in energy leakage, which might lead to disastrous events. Thus, fastener manufacturers use specific types of raw material and special coatings to manufacture fasteners, which offer superior performance and anti-heating and corrosion properties. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe , respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

C-Parts Market Segmentation

The c-parts market is segmented based on material type into steel/stainless steel, plastic/composites, cast iron, steel alloys, and others. The steel/stainless steel segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By end-use industry, the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, energy & power, semiconductors, and others. The automotive segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

The market is divided into fasteners, bearings, and others based on product type. The fasteners segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the c-parts market are Fastenal Co; W W Grainger Inc.; ERIKS; RS Group Plc; Kaman Corp.; Würth Industrie Service GmbH & Co. KG; Ningbo yi pian hong fastener Co., Ltd; Bossard Holding AG; MCMASTER-CARR; Fabory; Nederland B.V. Bailey International LLC; and Exim & Mfr Enterprise, among others.

Trending Topics: C-parts digital transformation, MRO supply chain intelligence, Industrial fasteners market trends, Procurement cost optimization, Manufacturing supply chain efficiency, Indirect materials management, Industry 4.0 C-parts solutions, etc.

Global Headlines on C-Parts Market

Bailey International, LLC announced an expansion of its operations within India

TR Fastenings launch new Plas-Tech 30-20® screws to product range.

MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS) launched of the Threadstrong

C-Parts Market Regional Developments:

The global c-parts market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Asia Pacific led the global C-parts market in 2024, owing to the strong industrial growth in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries. As per the data published by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers in 2024, the vehicle production in China reached 31 million units in 2024, from 27 million units in 2022. The flourishing aerospace, military & defense, and technology sectors also favor the market growth. The region has witnessed heavy imports of modern commercial aircraft in recent years due to the increasing number of international travelers from India, China, Japan, and Taiwan. The number of airports in the region is also growing, boosting the demand for C-parts from airline companies.

Europe accounted for a significant share of the global C-parts market. Its well-established industrial machine manufacturing and aerospace sectors support C-parts' growth in the region. Germany is the largest economy in Europe. Government investments in the industrial sector mainly drive the country's demand for C-parts. In 2023, Germany invested USD 52.12 billion in semiconductor production to secure its position as an international microelectronics force. In March 2025, the German government announced USD 500 billion in funds for infrastructure developments. Apart from Germany, the UK also plays an important role in the European C-parts industry. As per the data published by the International Air Transport Association in 2024, air cargo transported 2.4 million tonnes of cargo in the UK. Such a dependency on air transportation led the UK to secure the 9th position in the global air cargo industry. Thus, the strong growth in the aerospace industry propels the demand for C-parts in the country.

The North American C-parts industry is driven by aerospace, defense, automotive, construction, and industrial equipment sectors. The US accounted for a major share of the North American C-parts market. The US is home to one of the top aircraft manufacturers, Boeing. Increasing commercial aircraft orders is a growth factor of the C-parts industry. Further, a strong industrial sector and investments in the construction of public infrastructure have driven the consumption of C-parts in the US. In Canada, increasing government investments in the advanced manufacturing sector drive the demand for C-parts. In 2023, the Canadian government invested USD 177 million to expand next-generation manufacturing. Advanced manufacturing typically involves high-tech processes such as automation, robotics, 3D printing, and precision machining.

South America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets and are growing at a steady rate. The growth rate of the Middle East & Africa C-parts industry is projected to be higher than South America, owing to government initiatives in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Governments in these countries are now focusing on developing other industries to reduce their dependency on the oil sector. Thus, governments are welcoming global players to set up manufacturing plants in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. In September 2023, Lucid Group, an electric vehicle manufacturer, announced the opening of its first international plant in Saudi Arabia. With this, Lucid Group became the first company to start an automotive manufacturing plant in the country. In January 2025, the Saudi government announced standard incentive schemes for the industrial sector to encourage local manufacturing. Such initiatives are projected to drive the demand for the C-parts in the Middle East.

